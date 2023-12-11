BW Ideol floaters to be built at Port Talbot following ABP MoU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

BW Ideol floaters to be built at Port Talbot following ABP MoU

By Ryan Duff
11/12/2023, 3:40 pm Updated: 11/12/2023, 3:41 pm
© Supplied by BW Ideol and V.JonchFloating offshore wind turbine.
Floating offshore wind turbine.

BW Ideol has teamed up with Associated British Ports in Port Talbot for floating foundation industrialisation for the Celtic Sea.

Associated British Ports (ABP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to look into the feasibility of serialised production of concrete substructures for floating offshore wind turbine foundations based on the BW Ideol design

In March, Port Talbot received Green Freeport status which is estimated to bring £4.9 billion in public and private investments, with the potential to create around 20,000 jobs by 2030, the Welsh Government has said.

This agreement between ABP and BW Ideol has been signed in preparation for the Celtic Sea leasing round announced by The Crown Estate.

BW Ideol says that with Port Talbot being located around 75 miles from Project Development Areas, the facility is “ideally located as a manufacturing base” for its technology.

ABP is looking to invest over £500 million to turn Port Talbot into a Floating Offshore Wind (FLOW) hub.

The investment is part of its sustainability strategy, ‘Ready for Tomorrow’ launched earlier this year, sets out plans for ABP and partners to invest £2 billion into decarbonising its own operations by 2040.

In addition to the investment ABP and its partners have set out to support large-scale green energy infrastructure and industrial decarbonisation projects.

Paul de la Guérivière, chief executive of BW Ideol, said: “We can’t wait to start working with ABP at Port Talbot and we have no doubt that it will confirm that our patented concrete floating solution, which is the most compact and scalable solution on the market, is manufacturable at a large scale and will be able to equip future installation sites in the Celtic Sea while providing the highest level of local content.

“We have already demonstrated it in Scotland where we have developed fabrication methods able to provide floaters for the equivalent of 1GW per year.”

BW Ideol currently has a manufacturing base at Ardersier with the firm signing a formal partnership with the port in 2021.

Andy Reay, ABP head of offshore wind, said: “ABP is looking to invest in new and repurposed infrastructure in Port Talbot to enable the port to host manufacturing, installation and supply chain activity for the FLOW sector, and are currently exploring the option of constructing heavy lift quays to link onshore storage land to the marine environment and create a GW-scale opportunity.

“This has the potential to create 16,000 new, high-quality jobs and attract £5.5 billion inward investment in the wider regional economy. This agreement is an important step towards realising this ambition.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts