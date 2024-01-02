Maurel et Prom denied as a result of Gabon pre-emption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Maurel et Prom denied as a result of Gabon pre-emption

Nguema said the purchase of Assala was intended to increase the state’s share of revenues. The move, he said, would allow Gabon to “demonstrate its sovereignty in the oil sector, which is the heart of the economy”.  
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
02/01/2024, 6:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Assala EnergyTwo Assala employees at the Rabi field. President Nguema will pre-empt the sale of Assala to Maurel, he said in a new year's speech.
Picture shows; Assala Energy. Gabon. Supplied by Assala Energy Date; 11/11/2021

Gabon President Brice Oligui Nguema has publicly committed to pre-empting the sale of Assala Energy to Maurel et Prom.

Maurel announced the acquisition of Assala in mid-August for $730 million. Around two weeks later, Nguema seized power in a coup following elections.

Acquiring Assala would be the first major step by the transitional government. It has mostly left the energy sector alone, with Nguema recently ceremonially opening Perenco’s Batanga gas plant.

The president’s speech, on December 31, highlighted domestic plans and the government’s efforts to meet people’s needs. Nguema, dressed in his military uniform, said the government would cut butane prices and provide more support for pensioners. He also set out more aspirational plans, for a new capital city and a new airport.

Nguema said the purchase of Assala was intended to increase the state’s share of revenues. The move, he said, would allow Gabon to “demonstrate its sovereignty in the oil sector, which is the heart of the economy”.

Cash flow

Maurel was to fund its purchase of Assala through increasing its existing bank loan and taking on a bridge loan. Pertamina, Maurel’s major shareholder, was backing the deal.

Under the Maurel deal, Gabon was already set to take a larger stake in Assala and receive an option for another 12.5% over the next five years.

Hannam Partners, in August, said the price Maurel paid would fall to around $300mn, based on cash flow and the effective date of the transaction. Hannam further said Assala produced around $500mn in free cash flow in 2022.

Maurel CEO Matthieu Thabault met Minister of Oil Marcel Abeke in early November, to discuss the Assala deal.

There have been rumours that Gabon was planning to pre-empt the sale since at least November.

Maurel has not yet commented on Gabon’s plans to pre-empt the sale. The company closed its acquisition of Wentworth Resources on December 21 and is ramping up its interest in Venezuela.

The French-based company has faced other challenges in Gabon. In September, local unrest forced Maurel to suspend operations at Lake Ezanga, which was only resolved when the oil ministry stepped in.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts