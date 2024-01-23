Shell moves into next step of Namibia exploration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Shell moves into next step of Namibia exploration

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
23/01/2024, 11:02 am
© BloombergShell is planning to shoot 3D seismic on its acreage in Namibia's Orange Basin
Shell is working on plans to acquire 10,400 square km on Namibia’s PEL 39, where it has made a number of discoveries in the last two years.

Shell Namibia Upstream has an environmental clearance certificate (ECC) for 3D acquisition on part of the licence. The company has filed documentation to amend and renew the licence.

It intends to acquire 3D streamer seismic in addition to ocean bottom node (OBN) data. The latter provides “cleaner” data than that gathered by traditional seismic.

The company said that it intended to acquire more detailed coverage, using a smaller streamer spacing, for its 3D work. The seismic would “be helpful to support the identification of the most optimal drilling locations”, it said.

Shell’s ECC expired in June 2021. Under previous approvals, the company shot 2,500 square km of 3D in 2014 and another 6,000 square km from September 2018 to January 2019. It acquired another 1,400 square km in PEL 39’s east in 2019.

Shell drilled the Cullinan-1X well on the area under the 2014 seismic. Shell drilled the Jonker, Lesedi, Graff and La Rona wells in the area covered by the 2018 seismic. The company has drilled seven wells on this licence.

PEL 39 covers 12,299 square km, with water depths ranging from 800 to 2,500 metres.

SLR Environmental Consulting (Namibia) is acting as Shell’s independent environmental assessment practitioner.

The documents did not disclose when Shell intended to carry out the seismic acquisition. It will carry out stakeholder engagement next month, in February, with ministry review and a decision expected in March.

In December, Shell confirmed it was releasing its Deepsea Bollsta rig as of June this year. A company representative said at the time the rig would, in its remaining time, carry out an appraisal on the Jonker discovery and drill at least one more exploration well.

