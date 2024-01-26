Perenco swipes left on Etinde

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Perenco swipes left on Etinde

Bowleven CEO Eli Chahin said the termination of the deal was “unfortunate as we believed it could have represented an opportunity to accelerate development progress at Etinde”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/01/2024, 10:13 am
Bowleven drillers
Perenco will not go ahead with its pursuit of the Etinde asset, throwing the project – and Bowleven’s future – into doubt.

Bowleven reported that Perenco had sent a notice of termination to New Age (African Global Energy). Perenco struck the deal in mid-2022 to buy out New Age at the Cameroon project for an undisclosed amount. Perenco declined to comment.

The long stop date was in July 2023.

Bowleven CEO Eli Chahin said the termination of the deal was “unfortunate as we believed it could have represented an opportunity to accelerate development progress at Etinde”.

The company will now have to reconsider the proposed development plan at the project with the partners, Chahin said, “to assess the efforts now required to secure FID. We will update shareholders in relation to Etinde developments in due course.”

Bowleven has begun discussions, the company said. In December, at its AGM, Bowleven said the problem in progressing the deal had been approval from the Cameroon government.

Cash squeeze

The company had pared back spending in order to prioritise survival while it waited for approval. In 2023, it set out plans to raise funds. However, the fundraising hinged on the Perenco deal. As the deal got bogged down, there was a “very significant reduction in the proposed offer price”.

As of the end of October, Bowleven had $1 million in cash. Its spending in 2022-23 was $1.8mn and as such the company had to declare going concern issues. The company said it needed $2-3mn to sustain it to reach the closing of the Perenco agreement. Now that this door has closed, Bowleven has even fewer options available.

Panmure Gordon director Ashley Kelty said it remained to be seen whether New Age could find another buyer or raise money for Etinde itself. “But this looks like Etinde will remain a pipedream for a few more years”, he said.

Bowleven’s major shareholder, Crown Ocean Capital, had previously set out plans to buy shares at a “significant discount”. The company reports its Etinde stake to be worth $155mn.

