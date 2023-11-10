Perenco deal at risk, Bowleven’s top shareholder warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Perenco deal at risk, Bowleven’s top shareholder warns

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/11/2023, 3:15 pm
Bowleven’s major shareholder is worried about the risks to a deal with Perenco, in Cameroon, closing.

As such, Crown Ocean Capital P1 has suggested it acquire new equity in Bowleven “at a very significant discount”.

The Bowleven statement noted the “potential high level of risk relating to the closure of the Perenco acquisition, together with various global geopolitical risks”.

Closing of the sale has been repeatedly delayed. The sale must close, and then the partners at Etinde reach final investment decision (FID), to trigger a $25 million payout to Bowleven.

The junior said it must explore all opportunities to raise cash before accepting the Crown Ocean proposal.

The problem is that the rate at which Bowleven is using cash will see it run out “most likely before summer 2024”.

The company said it expected Cameroon to approve the deal, and it then to complete, either late in 2023 or early 2024. It has been waiting for a significant amount of time, though.

“Bowleven reminds stakeholders that there can be no guarantee that it will complete, nor as to the timing of completion”, it said.

Assuming the deal completes, Perenco may reach FID by the end of 2024. Bowleven then expects the project to begin generating revenue in January 2027.

Perenco struck the deal to buy out a stake held by New Age (African Global Energy) in June 2022.

Rethinking design

Once Perenco has taken control, it may well want to rethink the Etinde project. The partners had agreed that exports via LNG facilities in neighbouring Equatorial Guinea would be the best way forwards.

However, Bowleven warned that Perenco may want to update the front-end engineering and design (FEED). It  will also have to reckon with the impact of cost inflation. The Etinde partners, and state-owned Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH), would need to approve the changes before FID.

At the end of June, Bowleven had cash of $0.9 million and financial investments of $0.6mn. As of the end of October, this had fallen to $1mn. Current expenditure for the company is $125,000-175,000 per month.

Bowleven has said it has taken steps to reduce spending while it seeks an equity raise. While Crown Ocean remains an option, an alternative would look to secure support from other shareholders, while Bowleven works to bridge the gap until partners take FID.

Zeus analyst Daniel Slater said Etinde was a “potentially very valuable asset” but that progression to FID was crucial.

“Funding for the development will also be required, with senior debt, offtake prepay and vendor funding from oil services contractors likely to be considered”, Slater said in a note. There has been “substantial progress”, he said, but Zeus has a “cautious stance while we wait for further progress”.

