Savannah clocks another South Sudan extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Savannah clocks another South Sudan extension

However, Savannah said it is still making progress on the various parts of the deal. These include “in-country approvals”, which are required to complete the deal for Petronas’ assets.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
01/02/2024, 11:59 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Savannah EnergySavannah Energy team in red overalls stand in the desert, in front of drilling rig
Picture shows; Savannah's drilling team. Niger. Supplied by Savannah Energy Date; Unknown

Savannah Energy has pushed back closing on its South Sudan acquisition yet again, although Shore Capital has set out some grounds for positivity.

The operator said it remained suspended from trading on London’s AIM. It has pushed back the cancellation date to April 2 this year.

However, Savannah said it is still making progress on the various parts of the deal. These include “in-country approvals”, which are required to complete the deal for Petronas’ assets.

Shore Capital analyst Craig Howie said it can be “realistically expected” that Savannah publish its AIM admission document within this time.

Savannah announced the deal in December 2022. It agreed to pay $1.25 billion to Petronas for the Malaysian company’s assets in South Sudan. At that point, it aimed to publish its admission document within the first half of 2023.

Shore’s Howie said “we continue to sense that Savannah is pressing on to ensure that this can occur as soon as possible – noting AIM’s granting of the further extension announced today”.

Once the documents are published, he said, it will be easier to assess the South Sudan. In the meantime, Howie said, “we continue to forecast material organic revenues and cash flow”.

Petronas has a 40% stake in Block 3/7, 30% in Block 1/2/4 and 67.9% in Block 5A. In 2019-21, the Petronas unit reported an average post-tax profit of $130.6 million.

The deal has an effective date of January 1, 2022. Thus, while the delays are inconvenient, cash flow from the assets will go to paying down the final price paid by Savannah.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts