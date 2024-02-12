Galp focused on production “as soon as possible” in Orange Basin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Galp focused on production “as soon as possible” in Orange Basin

Galp raised the possibility of farming down its stake and bringing in a partner. It currently has an 80% equity position.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/02/2024, 3:49 pm
© Supplied by Sander Solberg / OdjGalp has contracted the Hercules rig for work in Namibia
Galp expects to carry out a drill stem test (DST) on its Mopane discovery in March, executives have said on the company’s results call.

The Mopane-1X discovered “two significant oil columns”, Galp CEO Filipe Silva said. “We’re starting the second well,” he continued, close by in the same PEL 82.

“We have something that looks sizeable. We have very encouraging pressures, very encouraging porosity, very encouraging permeability. It’s too soon to say at this stage what the next move will be.”

By late March, Galp should have confirmation about commerciality. The company’s work should provide a “very good view of commerciality on the reservoirs we have hit. It is highly possible that we will drill more wells within the block.”

Work at Mopane-2X is getting under way, executives continued. The well is targeting two reservoirs, in line with the first well.

Galp raised the possibility of farming down its stake and bringing in a partner. It currently has an 80% equity position. Should the company move into development, this is likely to be higher risk than the company wants. Capital expenditure for drilling in Namibia this year is around $150 million.

“We’re acutely aware of bringing production in Namibia online as soon as possible, rest assured,” Silva said. “Nothing will get delayed, we’re doing a lot of work already.”

A potential sale of equity in the block would be able to move in parallel with Galp’s derisking work, which would include exploration and appraisal wells.

Galp has retained the Hercules rig for its Mopane work. Executives sounded confident that they would be able to keep on drilling with the semisubmersible.

Namcor has a 10% stake PEL 82, while Custos Energy also has 10%.

