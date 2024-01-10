Galp strikes significant discovery off Namibia, to drill deeper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Galp strikes significant discovery off Namibia, to drill deeper

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/01/2024, 10:11 am Updated: 10/01/2024, 11:36 am
Namibian wildlife stands in grasslands
Namibia

Galp has confirmed a “significant column of light oil” at its Mopane-1X well, offshore Namibia.

The Portuguese company drilled the well in PEL 83, in the Orange Basin. The company had noted earlier this month that the signs were promising at the well.

Today, Galp has confirmed the light oil discovery in reservoir-bearing sands of high quality, it said. The company will analyse the acquired data and expects to carry out a drill stem test (DST) in the coming weeks, in order to assess commerciality.

Galp will drill Mopane-1X deeper, in order to explore further targets, it said. Once the work is complete, it will relocate the rig to drill Mopane-2X for further evaluation.

The company is using the Hercules semi-submersible for its drilling on PEL 83.

Namcor, a partner on the block, confirmed the find. The state-owned company said the discovery was a “momentous step in the Namibian oil and gas journey”. The find is “not just an achievement for us but a beacon of hope for Namibia’s economic future”.

Galp’s work in the Orange Basin is close to that of other companies. TotalEnergies’ two rigs, Tungsten Explorer and Deepsea Mira are around 100 km away from Mopane-1X, while Shell’s Deepsea Bollsta is slightly further away.

Odjfell Drilling manages all three rigs. Once the Hercules has completed its work with Galp, the rig will return to Canada for Equinor. This contract will run until the end of 2024.

Galp is the operator of PEL 83 with an 80% stake. Namcor and Custos Energy have 10% each.

Updated at 11:37 am with Namcor comment. 

