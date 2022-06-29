Saipem to continue fight in Algeria over LNG charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Saipem to continue fight in Algeria over LNG charges

Saipem will challenge an Algerian conviction connected to a liquefaction project, with the Italian company denying the allegations against it.
By Ed Reed
29/06/2022, 5:55 pm
The Algiers Court of Appeal ruled yesterday that Saipem – and Saipem Contracting Algerie and Snamprogetti Algeria Branch – were connected to two charges. The company is said to have obtained a contract for more than the correct value and with false custom declarations.

Algeria has sent two former Saipem employees to prison, for five and six years, while a third employee was acquitted. It levied a fine of 199 million euros ($208mn).

The Court of Algiers provided a first ruling on the case in February this year.

Saipem said it had not received an explanation for the appeal court ruling. It also said the Italian authorities had scrutinised the contract in question, a 2008 award on the GNL3 Arzew project, and acquitted Saipem.

The appeal suspends 60mn euros ($62.8mn) of the amount demanded by the court. The remaining sum is enforceable despite the appeal.

Saipem launched its appeal against the initial ruling in February and the first hearing took place in May.

Sonatrach awarded the contract to the Saipem units in 2008. The Algerian authorities summoned the three units of Saipem in October 2019.

Wider woes

The Italian contractor, in its annual report which sheds further light on the charges, said the investigation involved 38 people. These included a former Algerian minister of energy, Chakib Khelil, in addition to various Sonatrach and customs officials.

Saipem flagged that the Italian proceedings had approved it and that it had reached a settlement with Sonatrach in February 2018. This agreement saw the two companies saying they would end litigation on the construction of the LNG train, in addition to various other contracts.

The appeals court also reaffirmed former minister Khelil’s sentence. The court in February sent him to prison for 20 years. Khelil left Algeria amid the fall of the Abdelaziz Bouteflika in 2019. He is believed to be living in the US and has a US passport.

A former head of Sonatrach, Mohamed Meziane, was given a five-year sentence and his deputy, Abdelhafidh Feghouli, received six years.

