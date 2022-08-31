Bharat hopes for Mozambique resumption, despite conflict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Bharat hopes for Mozambique resumption, despite conflict

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
31/08/2022, 12:25 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
A drillship at dusk
Mozambique LNG

Work on Mozambique LNG may resume in the first half of 2023, a project partner has said, but the northern insurgency continues.

Bharat Petroleum head Arun Kumar Singh told shareholders this week that progress was being made in improving the security situation around the Mozambique LNG site.

The TotalEnergies-operated project is in the northern Cabo Delgado Province. The French company suspended work under a force majeure declaration in April 2021, following terrorist attacks.

“The project will resume once the security situation is stabilised in a sustainable manner,” the Bharat official said. The company hopes this will take place in the first half of next year, he continued.

Total in its July results presentation did not set out plans for the project, beyond noting that Mozambique LNG remained under force majeure. The company had initially set the goal of reaching first LNG exports in 2024.

Saipem, which is involved in the construction of the LNG plant, has also pushed back its expectation of when work would begin until 2023. Initially, the company had said it expected work to resume in the second half of 2022.

Insurgency continues

Military forces from Rwanda and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are active in Cabo Delgado in an attempt to quell the insurgency.

A SADC meeting in mid-August approved an extension to the mission. Nine SADC personnel have died during the anti-insurgency operations.

Mozambique watcher Joseph Hanlon has reported attacks have continued in July and August in Palma and Mocimboa da Praia. These areas fall within the area where the onshore LNG site will be located.

Hanlon went on to note that attacks on Mozambique’s forces have become a major source of arms for the insurgents. An attack near Mocimboa da Praia in mid-August, for instance, involved the use of mortars taken from government forces.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has reported that 1.5 million people in northern Mozambique require assistance. OCHA identified the areas hit hardest by conflict as Macomia, Mocimboa da Praia, Palma and Quissanga.

The UK advises against all travel to much of Cabo Delgado. “There is an increased security presence in the province, including road blocks, and there are regular clashes between militants, armed vigilante groups and Mozambican security forces,” the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said.

