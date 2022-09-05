South Africa begins producing LNG with Renergen start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

South Africa begins producing LNG with Renergen start

South Africa has joined the club of LNG producing states as Renergen has started up its production facility at the Virginia gas project.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/09/2022, 7:56 am Updated: 05/09/2022, 7:57 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Total has signed a deal to distribute Renergen's LNG via its service stations.
Renergen's Virginia gas plant Source: Renergen

The company announced the start of operations this morning.

“This watershed moment in the company’s lifecycle has finally arrived,” said CEO Stefano Marani.

“This is a significant step on the path to showing the world that Renergen can become a global player in liquid helium supply and a material local supplier of much needed LNG.”

The company will focus on ramping up to Phase 1 capacity in the coming months, he said. Renergen is now producing liquid hydrocarbons, while the helium module is expected to start up in due course.

The company has begun filling bulk storage tanks, to begin delivering products to customers.

Renergen began supplying gas to its plant on July 8. At that point, the company said it expected to begin production by the end of July.

The South African company has begun plans for a second phase of operations in the Free State.

The first phase involves the production of 2,700 GJ per day of LNG and 350 kg per day of helium.

Local consumers will take the LNG, as an alternative to diesel. Renergen plans to export the helium. It has secured international support for its plans, while the Central Energy Fund (CEF) is working to buy a 10% stake in the project for 1 billion rand ($58mn).

