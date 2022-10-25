Senegal to join GECF ahead of Tortue LNG exports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Senegal to join GECF ahead of Tortue LNG exports

Senegal will join the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) today as an observer, before graduating to full membership next year with the start of LNG exports.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/10/2022, 3:39 pm Updated: 25/10/2022, 3:49 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by GECFPeople in suits sit in rows
Senegal will join the GECF today as an observer, before graduating to full membership next year with the start of LNG exports. Picture shows; Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla and Equatorial Guinea Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Mbaga Obiang. Cairo. Supplied by GECF Date; 24/10/2022

Senegal will join the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) today as an observer, before graduating to full membership next year with the start of LNG exports.

GECF, today, holds its 24th Ministerial Meeting. The forum, sometimes called “gas OPEC”, took place in Cairo.

Senegal has grown towards GECF since 2019.

The group held talks with Senegalese Minister of Petroleum and Energy Sophie Gladima in 2021 on ways to increase co-operation. In addition to its gas export plans, Senegal also aims to provide domestic power through the commercialisation of its gas resources.

In June this year, GECF Secretary General Mohamed Hamel invited Senegal to attend the Cairo meeting. Senegal could use GECF data and models to aid the development of its local industry, Hamel said.

Technip Energies recently held the completion ceremony for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) FPSO, which will be moored offshore Senegal and Mauritania. The BP-operated LNG project was 80% complete at the end of the second quarter, with first LNG expected by the end of 2023.

BP and partner Kosmos Energy are working on a development concept for the Yakaar-Teranga fields. This would focus on delivering gas to local demand, for power generation.

Rising demand

Hamel, speaking this week at the GECF, said natural gas “is set to play a pivotal role as an enabler of the energy transition”.

The forum expects gas demand to continue growing by 1.1% per year. This would see it rise from 4.4 trillion cubic metres in 2021 to around 5.5 tcm by 2050.

Attending meetings this week were a number of African energy ministers. These included Equatorial Guinea’s Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima and Mozambique’s Carlos Zacarias.

Equatorial Guinea will host the next ministerial meeting in Malabo, in October 2023, as GECF president. The West African state has said attracting new African gas producers to GECF is a main objective.

Mozambique joined the GECF in February this year, becoming the seventh African member. The country is on the brink of exporting its first LNG cargo, from Eni’s Coral Sul project. According to reports, a tanker currently loading at the floating LNG (FLNG) site.

Mauritania may be next. A delegation attended GECF talks this week with talks on joint projects. GECF said the aim was to “assist Mauritania in joining the club of the gas exporters and unlocking full potential of its natural gas reserves”.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts