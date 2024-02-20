Allseas completes pipe work for BP LNG project offshore Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Allseas completes pipe work for BP LNG project offshore Africa

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/02/2024, 8:46 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© CNOOCAllseas' Pioneering Spirit in 2021
Allseas' Pioneering Spirit in 2021

Allseas has completed the infield pipelay scope for BP’s LNG project offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

The company said the Pioneering Spirit had completed its work. Two months after arrival, Allseas said, the crew had welded, scanned and field joint coated the last piece of pipe on the second 16-inch export gas line.

The conclusion of the pipe work follows the arrival of the floating LNG vessel on the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project. BP announced the arrival of the vessel on February 15.

The first phase of the GTA LNG project will produce 2.3 million tonnes per year.

Allseas project manager Laurent Beghin said the company’s approach “was key to a quick and efficient start to the project and decision-making process throughout the offshore campaign. Thanks to great collaboration between the onshore and offshore teams, we’ve overcome all challenges faced during the project preparation and execution phases and met all milestones without delay.”

The scope of work included 75 km of 16-inch export lines and 10 km of 10-inch CRA infield lines. Allseas noted that water depths in some areas had exceeded 2,700 metres.

The Pioneering Spirit will conclude the offshore works by installing six outstanding flowline termination assemblies, Allseas said.

The company came in to replace McDermott, which pulled out in 2023. Allseas won the work in October last year and installed the first structure in December.

The GTA LNG project is due to start producing this year. Recently, the governments announced that they expected the start would come in the second half of 2024, rather than the first half.

Tags

