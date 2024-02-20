Allseas completes pipe work for BP LNG project offshore Africa

Allseas has completed the infield pipelay scope for BP’s LNG project offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

The company said the Pioneering Spirit had completed its work. Two months after arrival, Allseas said, the crew had welded, scanned and field joint coated the last piece of pipe on the second 16-inch export gas line.

The conclusion of the pipe work follows the arrival of the floating LNG vessel on the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project. BP announced the arrival of the vessel on February 15.

The first phase of the GTA LNG project will produce 2.3 million tonnes per year.

Allseas project manager Laurent Beghin said the company’s approach “was key to a quick and efficient start to the project and decision-making process throughout the offshore campaign. Thanks to great collaboration between the onshore and offshore teams, we’ve overcome all challenges faced during the project preparation and execution phases and met all milestones without delay.”

The scope of work included 75 km of 16-inch export lines and 10 km of 10-inch CRA infield lines. Allseas noted that water depths in some areas had exceeded 2,700 metres.

The Pioneering Spirit will conclude the offshore works by installing six outstanding flowline termination assemblies, Allseas said.

The company came in to replace McDermott, which pulled out in 2023. Allseas won the work in October last year and installed the first structure in December.

The GTA LNG project is due to start producing this year. Recently, the governments announced that they expected the start would come in the second half of 2024, rather than the first half.