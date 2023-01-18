Wison cuts first steel for Eni FLNG vessel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Wison cuts first steel for Eni FLNG vessel

The Wison FLNG unit will be Eni’s second offshore Congo.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
18/01/2023, 10:48 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Wison GroupPeople in hard hats in front of red backdrop
Wison Heavy has begun work on a floating LNG (FLNG) vessel that will be bound for Eni in Congo Brazzaville. Picture shows; A ceremony to mark the start of work for Eni's Congo FLNG vessel. China. Supplied by Wison Group Date; 17/01/2023

Wison Heavy has begun work on a floating LNG (FLNG) vessel that will be bound for Eni in Congo Brazzaville.

Wison officially began construction on January 17, holding a ceremony while welding began. The vessel will have 2.4 million tonnes per year of liquefaction capacity.

The company said more than 200 people had attended the opening ceremony. In addition to a number of local officials, Wison Group president Liu Hongjun participated, as did Eni project general manager Moreno de Lorenzi.

Financiers were represented, with China Construction Bank, Bank of Jiangsu, Bank of China, Jiangsu Nengda Private Equity Management and China Export & Credit Insurance.

The FLNG vessel will use a submerged swivel yoke system, in around 40 metres of water. The company will install the facility on the Nene Marine field, around 50 km offshore Pointe Noire, on the Marine XII licence.

The vessel can store 180,000 cubic metres of LNG and 45,000 cubic metres of LPG.

Wison’s SVP Li Zhiyong said that, since its first delivery of an FLNG unit in 2017, “our teams have worked together for years to summarize experience and lessons, keep optimizing, and fulfil the standardized design of FLNG ahead, which laid an important foundation for today’s project. We’re looking forward to working with Eni, suppliers and all the partners to deliver an excellent project that we all can be proud of.”

The Wison FLNG unit will be Eni’s second offshore Congo.

Eni bought the Tango FLNG unit in August 2022 and will install the vessel on Nene Marine in the second half of this year.

FLNG squeeze

Welligence vice president for the region Obo Idornigie noted in a recent report how FLNG projects were gaining increased traction in sub-Saharan Africa.

Idornigie noted that Eni began producing from its Coral Sul FLNG vessel, off Mozambique, in October 2022.

“Several other FLNG projects should start-up over the next few years, as gas resource holders pursue relatively short-cycle and low-cost access to global markets,” he said.

In order to meet Europe’s current gas crisis, such projects must start up quickly, he said. “The relative geographical proximity to Europe helps underpin the attractive netbacks for SSA’s FLNG producers, particularly in the vital pre-2030 timeframe,” he continued.

While FLNG is faster to start up than traditional onshore facilities, the supply chain is becoming tighter. Idornigie said this was particularly evident in the vessel construction yards, which “will be a concern for companies hoping to green-light projects in the next 18 months”.

