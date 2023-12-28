Eni begins gas feed into West African FLNG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Eni begins gas feed into West African FLNG

Eni said this second FLNG vessel will begin producing in 2025. The company will market all of the produced LNG, it said.  
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/12/2023, 1:49 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Shutterstock / MyVideoimage.comENI headquarters building in Rome Eur. Rome Eur, Italy. 05/03/2019. Glass curtain wall facade. Project by the architects Marco Bacigalupo and Ugo Ratti.; Shutterstock ID 1397430926; purchase_order: energy voice; job: eni neptune
ENI headquarters building in Rome Eur. Rome Eur, Italy. 05/03/2019. Glass curtain wall facade. Project by the architects Marco Bacigalupo and Ugo Ratti.; Shutterstock ID 1397430926; purchase_order: energy voice; job: eni neptune

Eni has begun feeding gas into its Tango LNG facility, offshore Congo Brazzaville.

The Italian company said it expected to produce its first LNG cargo from Tango by the first quarter of 2024. Tango began receiving gas in record time, only 12 months after reaching final investment decision (FID).

The FLNG plant can liquefy around 1 billion cubic metres per year of LNG, or 0.6 million tonnes. The vessel is moored next to the Excalibur floating storage unit (FSU). Eni said this used an innovative “split mooring” configuration, a first for an FLNG project.

Tango is the first FLNG vessel on the Marine XII permit. Eni has ordered a second unit to carry out liquefaction on the licence, with Wison Heavy Industries winning construction work in December 2022. This second facility will have capacity to produce 2.4mn tpy of LNG.

Eni said this second FLNG vessel will begin producing in 2025. The company will market all of the produced LNG, it said.

The Italian major already produces gas to meet 70% of Congo’s power generation.

Eni is building on successes from its Coral Sul FLNG project, offshore Mozambique. This Mozambique project can produce 3.4mn tpy of LNG and has been so successful that the company is working on plans for a second unit.

However, gas prices have fallen since Eni fast-tracked development of the Tango LNG project. European gas storage reached record levels in November and, as a result, the outlook is much softer, at least in the near term.

Looking further into the future, though, Eni will hope that the gas crisis of 2022 will put global LNG demand in a stronger position.

Eni works on the Marine XII licence alongside Russia’s Lukoil and state-owned Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC).

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts