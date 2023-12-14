As comments close, CGG eyes January seismic start off South Africa

The deadline has now passed for the public to comment on proposals by CGG to carry out a 3D seismic survey off South Africa’s southeast coast.

The company aims to begin acquiring seismic in January. The survey area could cover up to 9,000 square km, between Gqeberha and a point 120 km southeast of Plettenberg Bay.

The work would start around 45 km offshore and extend around 120 km, in water depths ranging from 200 to beyond 4,000 metres.

NGOs held demonstrations against the plan on December 9. The Green Connection’s Liz McDaid said the government’s decision to approve the seismic survey had catalysed action.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) approved the seismic on November 16. The plan also requires approval from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment. Comments closed on December 13.

“We believe – especially as it becomes evident that not nearly enough is being done to address the climate crisis – that it is important to show government decision-makers and these oil and gas companies that South Africans are united against climate-change-causing fossil fuels, which also threaten the livelihoods of our coastal communities,” McDaid said.

Another official at the NGO, Warren Blouw, said the people were opposed to oil and gas exploration. “We don’t want seismic surveys that could harm marine life and destroy the livelihoods of our coastal communities. This has been their way of life for generations. The people’s rights and wellbeing must come before profits.”

In addition to broad-based concerns, disputing the need for more fossil fuels, the protests also cited the timing of the surveys with turtle hatching and sardine migration. The seismic company has denied any long-lasting impact on local fauna.

Changing tide

CGG applied to work on the Algoa-Gamtoos-Outeniqua basin in 2021 but dropped the request in the face of local opposition. Wells drilled in the area, even the successful Brulpadda and Luiperd discoveries, were carried out using old seismic. CGG has said its seismic would identify and derisk prospects.

The company identified six areas covered by licences. These include TotalEnergies’ Block 11B/12B and its South Outeniqua area. Impact Oil and Gas works on two licences, 252ER and 276ER. Other companies working in the area include New Age and Sungu Sungu.

CGG has identified a weather window in which to acquire its seismic, effectively from December to May. The southern coast can be challenging, TotalEnergies was forced to call off its first attempt to drill a well in the area in 2014.

South Africa has also given approval to the French company to drill in the more benign waters off the west coast. It has also approved plans on Block 5/6/7, off the southwest coast near Cape Town.

The Daily Maverick noted that today, December 14, is also the closing date for comments on Karpowership’s application in Saldanha.