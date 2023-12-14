As comments close, CGG eyes January seismic start off South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Offshore

As comments close, CGG eyes January seismic start off South Africa

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
14/12/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Green ConnectionDemonstrators have objected to CGG's plans for seismic offshore South Africa
The deadline has now passed for the public to comment on proposals by CGG to carry out a 3D seismic survey off South Africa's southeast coast. Picture shows; A protest against CGG's planned seismic off South Africa's southern coast. South Africa. Supplied by Green Connection Date; 09/12/2023

The deadline has now passed for the public to comment on proposals by CGG to carry out a 3D seismic survey off South Africa’s southeast coast.

The company aims to begin acquiring seismic in January. The survey area could cover up to 9,000 square km, between Gqeberha and a point 120 km southeast of Plettenberg Bay.

The work would start around 45 km offshore and extend around 120 km, in water depths ranging from 200 to beyond 4,000 metres.

NGOs held demonstrations against the plan on December 9. The Green Connection’s Liz McDaid said the government’s decision to approve the seismic survey had catalysed action.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) approved the seismic on November 16. The plan also requires approval from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment. Comments closed on December 13.

“We believe – especially as it becomes evident that not nearly enough is being done to address the climate crisis – that it is important to show government decision-makers and these oil and gas companies that South Africans are united against climate-change-causing fossil fuels, which also threaten the livelihoods of our coastal communities,” McDaid said.

Another official at the NGO, Warren Blouw, said the people were opposed to oil and gas exploration. “We don’t want seismic surveys that could harm marine life and destroy the livelihoods of our coastal communities. This has been their way of life for generations. The people’s rights and wellbeing must come before profits.”

In addition to broad-based concerns, disputing the need for more fossil fuels, the protests also cited the timing of the surveys with turtle hatching and sardine migration. The seismic company has denied any long-lasting impact on local fauna.

Changing tide

CGG applied to work on the Algoa-Gamtoos-Outeniqua basin in 2021 but dropped the request in the face of local opposition. Wells drilled in the area, even the successful Brulpadda and Luiperd discoveries, were carried out using old seismic. CGG has said its seismic would identify and derisk prospects.

The company identified six areas covered by licences. These include TotalEnergies’ Block 11B/12B and its South Outeniqua area. Impact Oil and Gas works on two licences, 252ER and 276ER. Other companies working in the area include New Age and Sungu Sungu.

CGG has identified a weather window in which to acquire its seismic, effectively from December to May. The southern coast can be challenging, TotalEnergies was forced to call off its first attempt to drill a well in the area in 2014.

South Africa has also given approval to the French company to drill in the more benign waters off the west coast. It has also approved plans on Block 5/6/7, off the southwest coast near Cape Town.

The Daily Maverick noted that today, December 14, is also the closing date for comments on Karpowership’s application in Saldanha.

