DFC, Standard Bank approve funding for Renergen’s next phase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

DFC, Standard Bank approve funding for Renergen’s next phase

The work would involve up to 300 new production wells, 480 km of gas transmission pipelines, three compressor stations and a new combined LNG and helium plant.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/06/2023, 4:49 pm Updated: 07/06/2023, 4:50 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Total has signed a deal to distribute Renergen's LNG via its service stations.
Renergen's Virginia gas plant Source: Renergen

The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has approved senior debt funding of $500 million for South Africa’s Renergen (ASX:RLT).

The cash would go to backing the second phase of Renergen’s Virginia gas project. The DFC held a board of directors meeting on June 6, with the Renergen project on the agenda.

The Standard Bank of South Africa (JSE:SBK) is also to provide a $250mn debt facility for the Virginia work.

The South African company noted there were a number of conditions for the financing to swing into place.

In addition to US Congressional notification, Renergen must make a number of moves. These include raising cash via an IPO on NASDAQ, or other routes. The lenders must also approve the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor and the operations and maintenance contractor.

Renergen said these were all standard for such a project.

“Having achieved this major milestone bears testament to the quality of the Virginia Gas Project and the impact it can have both locally and globally,” said Renergen CEO Stefano Marani. “The many months of hard work are starting to lay the foundations for the Phase 2 plant, and we are excited to be working with our partners in the US, and to be welcoming our new South African partners, Standard Bank, on this exciting journey.”

Scaling up

The second phase of work at the Virginia development will increase production to 5 tonnes per day of liquid helium and 670,000 cubic metres per day of LNG. It will sell the LNG locally.

The work would involve up to 300 new production wells, 480 km of gas transmission pipelines, three compressor stations and a new combined LNG and helium plant.

While DFC and Standard Bank are backing the project, not everyone is convinced. The Centre for Environmental Rights (CER) registered objections with the DFC.

The CER raised concerns about the number of wells planned by Renergen for the phase.

“Affected communities have also reported the failure of crop harvests due to the helium gas pipeline that runs underneath the land,” the CER said. However, DFC rejected this latter point. No stakeholders have reported crop failures, it said, and monitoring from Renergen’s local unit does not indicate any helium leaks.

DFC also noted emissions from the project would be less than 100,000 tonnes of CO2e per year, below the agency’s threshold for significance. It also said the LNG from the project would be used as an alternative to local consumption of higher carbon fuels, such as diesel, fuel oil and coal.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts