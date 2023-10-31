BP hints at Mauritania, Senegal LNG plan delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

BP hints at Mauritania, Senegal LNG plan delays

The FPSO is on its way to West Africa, the CEO said, while the FLNG facility should leave Singapore by the end of 2023. According to Marine Traffic, the FPSO is today offshore Maputo.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
31/10/2023, 2:50 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Eiffage G?nie CivilAerial view of ships and platforms with line of caissons
Picture shows; Grand Tortue Ahmeyim LNG. Senegal Mauritania. Supplied by Eiffage Genie Civil

BP appears to be cooling on further developments offshore Mauritania and Senegal even while it builds up its portfolio supplies.

The company is building a floating LNG (FLNG) project in the West African area, at Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1.

Contractor woes has taken its toll on the project but BP expects it will start up in 2024. The company has raised the prospect of a further three developments in the area, GTA Phase 2, Bir Allah and Yakaar-Teranga.

GTA Phase 1 is around 90% completion, BP interim CEO Murray Auchincloss said on today’s conference call.

“The offshore breakwater and facilities are complete and handed over to operations”, he said.

The project involves an FPSO in the deepwater, with pipelines carrying gas to a shallower area, where the company will moor the FLNG vessel.

The FPSO is on its way to West Africa, the CEO said, while the FLNG facility should leave Singapore by the end of 2023. According to Marine Traffic, the FPSO is today offshore Maputo.

BP hopes that GTA Phase 1 will start up in the first quarter of 2024.

Auchincloss said decisions on a second phase would depend on the productivity “of the resource base and that will inform phase 2 where we have to continue through the design, optimisation and commercial negotiations with host governments and partners, so [there is] a way to go on Phase 2 production.”

The first phase will produce 2.3 million tonnes per year of LNG, with a BP subsidiary having contracted the entirety of its production.

According to a statement from February this year, the second phase would involve a gravity-based structure (GBS). It would have capacity of 2.5-3mn tpy.

Andy Inglis, head of Kosmos Energy, speaking at the BNEF conference recently said the next phase at GTA would “move a little faster” than the first, because it was building on existing infrastructure.

Delayed starts

A recent presentation from BP put the GTA Phase 2, BirAllah and Yakaar-Teranga projects as starting up after 2030.

Bloomberg reported recently that BP intended to sell down its Yakaar-Teranga stake to Kosmos, the junior partner on the projects. Kosmos declined to comment ahead of its own third quarter results, on November 6.

The Yakaar-Teranga field may hold 32 trillion cubic feet of gas. Senegal has talked of targeting this gas for local development needs. A Senegalese official, earlier this year, predicted it would reach final investment decision (FID) this year. It may then begin producing in 2026.

BP reported LNG supply of 19mn tpy in 2022. It aims to reach 25mn tpy by 2025 and 30mn tpy by 2030. The GTA Phase 1 project and Tangguh Train 3 will provide equity volumes.

Also helping reach that target will be merchant LNG supplies from Coral FLNG, Calcasieu Pass and Beach Energy’s Australian project.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts