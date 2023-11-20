Golar’s Gimi FLNG sets sail for BP project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Golar’s Gimi FLNG sets sail for BP project

The journey should take 60 days, Golar reported, with refuelling stops in Mauritius and Namibia.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/11/2023, 11:27 am
© Supplied by SeatriumGimi FLNG has set sail from Singapore for the GTA project, off Mauritania and Senegal
Picture shows; Gimi FLNG. Singapore. Supplied by Seatrium Date; 19/11/2023

Seatrium has completed its conversion work on the Gimi floating LNG (FLNG) vessel, which has now set sail for Mauritania and Senegal.

The Singaporean builder said the FLNG vessel had 2.7 million tonnes per year of capacity. It converted the Gimi from a 1975 LNG carrier.

The vessel set sail on November 19, Golar LNG said. The vessel is moving under its own propulsion and has an escort tug.

The Gimi will provide the first phase of liquefaction for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) hub. The journey should take 60 days, Golar reported, with refuelling stops in Mauritius and Namibia.

Delivery

Golar said that when the FLNG vessel had arrived on site, it would notify BP it was ready for mooring and connection. This should begin the contractual cash flow payments under a 20-year lease and operate agreement.

“Golar is pleased to complete conversion of the FLNG Gimi. We would like to thank Seatrium, Black and Veatch and other suppliers for another successful FLNG delivery,” said Golar CEO Karl-Fredrik Staubo.

“With Gimi soon on site for start-up of operations, Golar will double its operating fleet of FLNGs and bring total installed liquefaction capacity up to 5.1mtpa. We look forward to having FLNG Gimi in operation, and to continued long-term co-operation with BP, Kosmos and the national oil and gas companies of Mauritania and Senegal.”

The company approved the work from its partners to begin in April 2019.

Seatrium had agreed to deliver the FLNG vessel in the first half of 2022. The company  also converted the Hilli Episeyo for Golar, which is producing LNG for Perenco offshore Cameroon.

Black & Veatch provided its PRICO liquefaction technology for the Gimi, it was also involved in the Hilli Episeyo work.

FPSO moves

Kosmos CEO Andy Inglis, talking on a conference call this month, said Saipem and Allseas should complete the deepwater pipeline and flowlines in the first quarter of 2024. It expects to reach first gas around mid-2024.

The GTA FPSO is currently offshore South Africa. Inglis said the FPSO had some issues with its fair leads and work was underway in Durban on repairs. The vessel left Singapore in May.

