GTA FLNG vessel heads past production site to Tenerife

The Gimi floating LNG (FLNG) is due to arrive today at a site offshore West Africa, ahead of the start of production at BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA).

Golar LNG said the FLNG vessel had arrived on January 10. The company said it had notified BP of the vessel’s arrival. The two companies have agreed the Gimi will moor offshore Tenerife while awaiting completion of various works.

Golar’s notification to BP should trigger the start of contractual cash flows, according to the 20-year lease and operations agreement.

Marine Traffic has reported the vessel will reach its destination today. As of January 11, the vessel was about 150 km offshore Nouakchott, north of the GTA site.

Mauritania’s Ministry of Oil, Energy and Mining said on January 10 the Gimi was on the verge of crossing the border between Mauritania and Senegal.

Historic moment

The ministry also noted the GTA FPSO had arrived at Tenerife. It will undergo technical checks in the Canary Islands before heading to the GTA site for integration.

The statement from the ministry said the arrival of the FLNG vessel was a “historic moment” for the GTA project. It reported that the LNG scheme was more than 90% complete.

Once preparation is completed, the Gimi will move to its berth at the hub and be connected to the feed gas pipeline.

Golar CEO Karl-Fredrik Staubo noted the arrival of the 2.7 million tonne per year FLNG vessel.

“We are excited to integrate the Golar FLNG Facility with the GTA hub, and starting the next phase of our long-term relationship with BP and the GTA partners into LNG production,” he said.

BP vice president for Mauritania and Senegal Rahman Rahmanov said the arrival of the vessel was a “major step forward for overall delivery of the GTA1 project in Mauritania and Senegal. Safely achieving this milestone is a result of great teamwork.”

The FLNG vessel left Seatrium’s yard in Singapore on November 19. The Alp Defender anchor handling vessel is escorting the FLNG ship.