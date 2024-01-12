GTA FLNG vessel heads past production site to Tenerife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

GTA FLNG vessel heads past production site to Tenerife

The statement from the ministry said the arrival of the FLNG vessel was a “historic moment” for the GTA project. It reported that the LNG scheme was more than 90% complete.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/01/2024, 6:00 am
© Supplied by Mauritania's Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy (MPME)
Mauritanian Minister of Petroleum, Mines & Energy Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Saleh Supplied by Mauritania's Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy (MPME) Date; 18/02/2023

The Gimi floating LNG (FLNG) is due to arrive today at a site offshore West Africa, ahead of the start of production at BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA).

Golar LNG said the FLNG vessel had arrived on January 10. The company said it had notified BP of the vessel’s arrival. The two companies have agreed the Gimi will moor offshore Tenerife while awaiting completion of various works.

Golar’s notification to BP should trigger the start of contractual cash flows, according to the 20-year lease and operations agreement.

Marine Traffic has reported the vessel will reach its destination today. As of January 11, the vessel was about 150 km offshore Nouakchott, north of the GTA site.

Mauritania’s Ministry of Oil, Energy and Mining said on January 10 the Gimi was on the verge of crossing the border between Mauritania and Senegal.

Historic moment

The ministry also noted the GTA FPSO had arrived at Tenerife. It will undergo technical checks in the Canary Islands before heading to the GTA site for integration.

Once preparation is completed, the Gimi will move to its berth at the hub and be connected to the feed gas pipeline.

Golar CEO Karl-Fredrik Staubo noted the arrival of the 2.7 million tonne per year FLNG vessel.

“We are excited to integrate the Golar FLNG Facility with the GTA hub, and starting the next phase of our long-term relationship with BP and the GTA partners into LNG production,” he said.

BP vice president for Mauritania and Senegal Rahman Rahmanov said the arrival of the vessel was a “major step forward for overall delivery of the GTA1 project in Mauritania and Senegal. Safely achieving this milestone is a result of great teamwork.”

The FLNG vessel left Seatrium’s yard in Singapore on November 19. The Alp Defender anchor handling vessel is escorting the FLNG ship.

