CGG sets out seismic plan offshore South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Offshore

CGG sets out seismic plan offshore South Africa

CGG aims to carry out the work in the 2023-24 summer window, with seismic taking around four or five months to complete.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
14/04/2023, 2:57 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Port in South Africa
South Africa

derailed previous seismic plans and these are likely to face court challengesCGG Services has submitted an application to acquire up to 9,000 square km offshore South Africa, targeting to start work in January 2024.

It would carry out the speculative study in the Algoa Outeniqua Basin, off the southeast coast of South Africa. The water depths range from 200 to beyond 4,000 metres, at a range of 45 to 120 km from the shore.

SLR Consulting, which is carrying out the stakeholder engagement work, said it would hold the first local meeting on April 13. It will carry out more of these over the next week, with an online meeting on April 24.

A draft basic assessment report will be available for comment until May 15.

CGG aims to shoot the seismic on a 12,750 square km reconnaissance permit.

Documents for the environmental planning state that the seismic would have “no direct influence” on South Africa’s energy mix.

However, it did state that the local government was keen to explore natural gas options. Not allowing seismic to go ahead, it said, would limit understanding of offshore resources.

A note from the Petroleum Agency of South Africa (PASA) confirmed that it had received an application for environmental authorisation. A basic assessment report is due by June 21, it said.

CGG aims to carry out the work in the 2023-24 summer window. Seismic should take around four or five months to complete.

Licence holders in the area of the permit include New Age Algoa, Impact Africa, BG International, TotalEnergies and Sungu Sungu.

There are signs that some civil society groups are already gearing up to protest CGG’s plans. NGOs have derailed previous seismic plans and these are likely to face court challenges.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts