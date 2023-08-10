Saipem bags $1bn contract for Libya’s Bouri field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Offshore

Saipem bags $1bn contract for Libya’s Bouri field

By Andrew Dykes
10/08/2023, 3:08 pm
The Saipem 7000 crane vessel
Saipem has secured a major contract for engineering and commissioning work on a new gas module for Libya’s Bouri field.

Awarded by Mellitah Oil & Gas – a consortium comprised of the National Oil Corporation of Libya and Eni – the contract roughly $1 billion contract covers development work at the Bouri Gas Utilisation Project (BGUP).

Lying some 75 miles off the Libyan coast Bouri began production in the late 1980s and is the country’s largest producing field.

The BGUP project aims to eliminate the flaring of about 120 million cubic feet per day of gas, which will then be exported to the onshore Mellitah terminal in Libya via the existing Sabratha platform.

Saipem (MIL:SPM) is to carry out revamping of platforms and facilities, with the latest contract including the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of an approximately 5,000-tonne gas recovery module (GRM), onto the existing DP4 offshore facility.

This is awarded together with the laying of 28 km of pipelines connecting the DP3, DP4 and Sabratha platforms.

The main lifting operations will be executed by the semi-submersible crane vessel Saipem 7000.

Saipem said its completion would make “an important contribution to reducing CO2 emissions in Libya.”

Notably, the transaction also qualifies as a “related party transaction”, given Eni’s joint control of both Saipem and Mellitah Oil & Gas.

The field itself has sparked controversy in recent months, Tunisian President Kais Saied calling for Libya to reconsider its ownership stakes, stating his country had received “only a few crumbs” from the development.

However, there appears to be little prospect of a change, with Libya rejecting any suggestion that Tunisia would receive a larger share of Bouri output.

The award also continues a turnaround for Saipem which revealed pre-tax profits of €118 million for H1 2023.

It’s a reversal of the €56m in losses posted in the first six months of 2022, and the group said further “new contracts, and growth in revenues and margins” were on the way.

