Public campaign needed to highlight case for new transmission, trade body says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Public campaign needed to highlight case for new transmission, trade body says

By Andrew Dykes
29/11/2023, 3:22 pm
© Supplied by Press and JournalWind turbines and electricity pylons carrying their electricity on the Causeymire in Caithness..
Wind turbines and electricity pylons carrying their electricity on the Causeymire in Caithness..

ScottishRenewables has written to Holyrood ministers pressing the need for a public information campaign to back ‘once-in-a-generation’ upgrades to the grid network.

The trade body wrote to cabinet secretary for finance Shona Robison MSP, making clear its asks for the sector ahead of the Scottish budget due in late December.

Chief amongst those asks is its request for a public information campaign to “highlight why a once-in-a-generation electricity network expansion is needed for our clean energy transition to net-zero,” the missive says.

It comes as National Grid looks to deliver upgrades equivalent to five-times what it has achieved in the last four decades in the seven years to 2030, while Scotland grapples with connection queues for some 40GW of offshore wind in the coming decades.

Yet new lines remain contentious, with many rural communities voicing discontent around proposals, including in the north east of Scotland.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled new plans in the Autumn Statement which would see households closest to new pylons and electricity substations receive up to £10,000 off their bills over a decade.

Port guarantees

In addition the renewables body called for the creation of a ‘consenting seed fund’ to help develop potential port and manufacturing projects across Scotland, supported by a net zero ports guarantee scheme that would enable developers to secure funding and unlock investment.

It comes as this week bosses behind the Forth Green Freeport say the region will deliver £7bn of private and public funding over the next decade.

Investment in transmission, port infrastructure and skills would be “early foundations for economic growth”, Scottish Renewables said, while also highlighting other opportunities in the decarbonisation of heat and in maximising Scotland’s green hydrogen potential.

On the latter, it also urged the government to adopt measures to transition “directly” to green hydrogen and set a specific green hydrogen target of 3GW by 2030. That’s underpinned by requests for a hydrogen strategic infrastructure plan which would set out how Scotland could production and export potential of the zero-carbon fuel.

© Supplied by Forth Ports
Construction at Leith outer berth. Edinburgh.

Looking to investment, it called for the creation of a £2.5 million ‘net zero scaling-up fund’ to help SME invest in facilities, skills and equipment needed to grow in the renewable energy sector, as well as a £10m targeted scheme for SMES in the offshore wind industry specifically.

The creation of a nationwide Just Transition Tuition Fund would also support individuals seeking to upskill or enter work in renewables, it said.

“Scotland’s early mover advantage as a global leader in renewable energy is increasingly under threat from international competition for the supply chains, financing and skilled workers needed to build a net-zero economy,” said chief executive Claire Mack.

“To build on the progress we have made so far in taking advantage of our world class clean power potential it is vital that the Scottish Government takes decisive action now to encourage long-term investor confidence and sustainable growth in Scotland’s renewable energy industry.

“To fully unlock the cleaner, cheaper and greener future we all aspire to, the Scottish Government’s budget must include clear ambitions for renewable energy and place infrastructure, investment and innovation at the heart of its plans.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts