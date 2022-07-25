Panic over as Enagas denies Medgaz stoppage

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Spanish transmission operator Enagas has shrugged off disruption to Algerian gas flows via the Medgaz link.

Algerian reports, citing Sonatrach, said there had been a “temporary disruption” to deliveries on July 24. Algerian news said the problem was on the Spanish side of the link and that technical teams were working to carry out repairs and restore supplies.

Enagas, though, said there had been no interruptions to the gas flow.

The Spanish operator said Medgaz had carried out routine maintenance work at the Beni Saf compression station. As a result, flows from the Argelia plant stopped for two hours.

Enagas said this reduced the flows entering Spain through the link, but that it had now solved the problem. It reported the minimum flow was at 704,000 cubic metres per hour. Currently, data from Enagas show inflows to Spain via the link of 989,318 cubic metres per hour.

There was no impact on the security of supply, Enagas concluded.

Medgaz runs for 210 km under the Mediterranean Sea. The pipe had capacity of 8 billion cubic metres per year until an expansion campaign, in 2021, boosted this to 10 bcm, equivalent to 1.14 million cubic metres per hour.

Algeria had been supplying gas to Spain via the Gazoduc Maghreb Europe (GME) link, which runs through Morocco. Algeria halted flows in October 2021. Algiers’ relationship with Rabat and Madrid has deteriorated over the last year, but it has maintained it will meet its gas supply obligations.

Spain has reported record breaking gas demand in July. High temperatures and poor hydropower generation have driven this increase, which comes as the European Commission has asked members to curb use by 15%. Spain has rejected the 15% cut request.