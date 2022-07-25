Panic over as Enagas denies Medgaz stoppage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Panic over as Enagas denies Medgaz stoppage

Spanish transmission operator Enagas has shrugged off disruption to Algerian gas flows via the Medgaz link.
By Ed Reed
25/07/2022, 12:05 pm
Medgaz under construction
Algerian reports, citing Sonatrach, said there had been a “temporary disruption” to deliveries on July 24. Algerian news said the problem was on the Spanish side of the link and that technical teams were working to carry out repairs and restore supplies.

Enagas, though, said there had been no interruptions to the gas flow.

The Spanish operator said Medgaz had carried out routine maintenance work at the Beni Saf compression station. As a result, flows from the Argelia plant stopped for two hours.

Enagas said this reduced the flows entering Spain through the link, but that it had now solved the problem. It reported the minimum flow was at 704,000 cubic metres per hour. Currently, data from Enagas show inflows to Spain via the link of 989,318 cubic metres per hour.

There was no impact on the security of supply, Enagas concluded.

Medgaz runs for 210 km under the Mediterranean Sea. The pipe had capacity of 8 billion cubic metres per year until an expansion campaign, in 2021, boosted this to 10 bcm, equivalent to 1.14 million cubic metres per hour.

Algeria had been supplying gas to Spain via the Gazoduc Maghreb Europe (GME) link, which runs through Morocco. Algeria halted flows in October 2021. Algiers’ relationship with Rabat and Madrid has deteriorated over the last year, but it has maintained it will meet its gas supply obligations.

Spain has reported record breaking gas demand in July. High temperatures and poor hydropower generation have driven this increase, which comes as the European Commission has asked members to curb use by 15%. Spain has rejected the 15% cut request.

