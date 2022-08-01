Seplat reports commercial flows through Amukpe-Escravos pipeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Seplat reports commercial flows through Amukpe-Escravos pipeline

Seplat Energy said it has begun commercial injection of crude oil through the Amukpe-Escravos pipeline.
By Andrew Dykes
01/08/2022, 12:55 pm
Seplat CEO Roger Brown

Seplat Energy said it has begun commercial injection of crude oil through the Amukpe-Escravos pipeline.

The 67km (41-mile) pipeline, the bulk of which lies underground, is expected to provide a more reliable and secure export route for liquids from the Nigerian independent’s main assets OML 4, 38 and 41, by connecting them with the Chevron-operated Escravos Terminal.

The pipeline has a capacity of 160,000 barrels per day (bpd), of which the Seplat-NPDC joint venture is entitled to inject 35,000 bpd.

Hydrocarbons first entered Amukpe-Escravos last December, and Chevron had intended to begin lifting crude from the terminal in the second quarter.

However in February Seplat said that while the export line had reached mechanical completion and hydrocarbon introduction had begun, its commercial agreements were still pending.

In a 1 August update the company noted that dewatering was completed on Friday 29 July and a site acceptance test was now underway with commercial volumes.

Until now, the group has relied on the Trans Forcados System, which has experienced numerous disruptions in recent years due to pipeline maintenance and vandalism, which have impacted revenues.

Seplat CEO Roger Brown today added: “The commercial launch of the Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline is a significant event for Seplat Energy and for Nigeria, offering a more secure and reliable export route that will assure higher revenues and profitability for Seplat Energy, enabling us to make a larger contribution to Nigeria’s economy.

“We commend the work that has made this possible and appreciate the efforts of our partners and all contractors involved to create this more reliable and secure export route for Nigeria’s oil.”

