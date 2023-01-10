Eni, Snam complete Algeria pipeline carve up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Eni, Snam complete Algeria pipeline carve up

It also noted that there was scope to develop hydrogen resources within the venture. There was discussion in December, during talks between Algeria and Germany, about the possibility of transporting green hydrogen via Italian links.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/01/2023, 6:46 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by EniPipeline sections in sandy desert
Picture shows; The Algeria-Italy gas pipeline. Algeria. Supplied by Eni Date; Unknown

Eni and Snam have launched a new company owning gas pipelines that run from Algeria into Italy.

Snam has bought a 49.9% stake in the new SeaCorridor venture, for around 405 million euros ($435mn). Eni will keep the remaining 50.1%.

Eni noted the deal covered the Trans Tunisian Pipeline Co. (TTPC) and the TransMediterranean Pipeline Co. (TMPC). These cover the onshore and offshore links respectively. TTPC runs from Algeria into Tunisia, to the coast, while TMPC connects the Tunisian coast to Italy.

Snam and Eni will have joint control over SeaCorridor, under a joint governance agreement.

Eni said the deal leveraged the two companies’ areas of expertise.

All the required authorities have approved the deal, including the Tunisian government.

The two companies signed the sale and purchase agreement on November 27, 2021, for Snam to enter the pipeline companies’ equity. The deal was initially expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

The originally agreed price was 385mn euros ($413mn), but it was adjusted for the time between signing and closing.

It also noted that there was scope to develop hydrogen resources within the venture. There was discussion in December, during talks between Algeria and Germany, about the possibility of transporting green hydrogen via Italian links.

Sonatrach, last month, said the networks between Algeria and Europe could transport the resource, with North Africa having abundant solar energy.

TTPC consists of two 48 inch lines. The first began operations in 1983 and the second in 1994, running fro around 370 km. They end at the Cap Bon point, on the Mediterranean coast. It includes five compression stations.

The TMPC runs under the sea to Sicily, at Mazara del Vallo. The link then connects to Snam’s transportation network. Eni and Sonatrach-backed Transmed owned TMPC. Now, SeaCorridor will own a 50% stake in Transmed.

In November 2021, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said the deal would provide the company with more resources, while maintaining management of strategic infrastructure.

Eni and Snam also struck a deal in December to work together on carbon capture and storage (CCS) in Italy. The Ravenna project will capture 25,000 tonnes of CO2 initially from an Eni treatment plant and inject into a depleted offshore field.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts