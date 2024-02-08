VNG inks Germany’s first deal with Algeria for pipeline gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

VNG inks Germany’s first deal with Algeria for pipeline gas

By Bloomberg
08/02/2024, 10:06 am
A wind turbine operates near emissions rising from the Jaenschwalde lignite fired power plant, operated by Lausitz Energie Bergbau AG (LEAG), in Barenbrueck, Germany.

German utility VNG AG signed a deal for the delivery of pipeline gas from Algerian state energy giant Sonatrach, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Leipzig-based company, controlled by EnBW Baden-Wuerttemberg AG, is the first German gas trader to reach such an agreement with the North African country, said the people who asked not to be named as the business is private. The deal took effect earlier this year, they said.

The terms of the agreement, including length and volumes, weren’t immediately clear. VNG declined to comment. Sonatrach didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Europe’s largest economy has been struggling to find alternative supplies after former top-provider Russia curbed deliveries in the wake of the war in Ukraine. The region has mainly filled the gap with liquefied natural gas.

Long-term gas delivery contracts are still scarce in Germany, with importers mainly relying on the volatile spot market. The US — a top global supplier of LNG — has imposed a moratorium on new export licenses while it studies the climate and economic impacts, creating uncertainty for the market.

VNG in December 2022 agreed to collaborate with Sonatrach on energy matters, with the intent to create a German-Algerian value chain for hydrogen. The gas group’s Chief Executive Officer Ulf Heitmueller is listed as part of the delegation accompanying Economy Minister Robert Habeck in Algeria this week. Uniper SE CEO Michael Lewis is also among the participants.

Habeck is set to sign a bilateral hydrogen agreement with Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab on Thursday. Algeria aims to send green hydrogen from renewables to the European Union via an underwater gas pipeline grid. Feasibility studies for the project are under way.

