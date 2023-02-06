Ghana Gas tees up second train

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Ghana Gas tees up second train

Asante commented that the plant would help supply gas in a cost effective fashion, securing a “reliable supply of gas and derivatives” in Ghana and beyond.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/02/2023, 3:52 pm
© Supplied by Ghana GasPeople shake hands on a podium
Ghana Gas has signed a deal for a second gas processing train, to handle volumes from Tullow Oil?s Jubilee and TEN fields. Picture shows; Signing the agreement on Train 2 of the gas processing plant. Accra. Supplied by Ghana Gas Date; 03/02/2023

Ghana Gas has signed a deal for a second gas processing train, to handle volumes from Tullow Oil’s Jubilee and TEN fields.

The Ghanaian company signed the agreement on February 3. The additional train will have 150 million cubic feet per day of capacity, with the potential to scale up to 300 mmcf.

The new train will also be built at Atuabo, next to the first train. Construction should take 24 months for the plant, which should cost around $700 million.

Ghana Gas CEO Ben Asante signed the deal, with Jonmoore International CEO John Mitchell. The latter represents a team of Integrated Logistics Bureau, Phoenix Park and Africa Finance Corp. (AFC).

Ghana Gas chairman Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, speaking at the ceremony, said the second train was in line with the government’s industrialisation agenda.

Asante commented that the plant would help supply gas in a cost effective fashion, securing a “reliable supply of gas and derivatives” in Ghana and beyond.

A 12-inch diameter, 58 km long pipeline carries gas to the existing processing plant at Atuabo. The first train has design capacity of 150 mmcf per day, with Ghana Gas saying its normal operating capacity is 120 mmcf. Atuabo is the starting point for a local distribution network to Takoradi.

The processing train strips out NGLs and various liquids from the TEN and Jubilee wet gas.

Local content

A construction unit of China’s Sinopec built the first train, completing the facility in 2014. Ghana Gas took over operations in 2017. The Ghanaian company has pointed to its use of local workers as a major demonstration of its local content drive – in addition to being a money saver.

Industrial plant with yellow pipelines © Supplied by Ghana Gas
Ghana Gas

AFC has not responded to a request for comment on what support it is providing. Sinopec spent $400mn to finance the first train.

Asante, speaking previously, said the 2A and 2B phases at the processing plant would increase capacity to 450mmcf per day. In addition to local supplies, there has been talk of exporting as to Cote d’Ivoire.

Tullow has identified gas at its Ghanaian projects as one driver of new value. The company has said it has 1.5-2 trillion cubic feet of gross gas resources at Jubilee and TEN.

