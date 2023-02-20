Watch: Final jackets for Seagreen wind farm loaded out at Nigg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Watch: Final jackets for Seagreen wind farm loaded out at Nigg

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
20/02/2023, 10:12 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Global Energy GroupSeagreen jackets Nigg
The final few Seagreen jackets being loaded on to barges.

Installation work on Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm is entering its final stages, after the remaining jackets for the project were loaded out.

Global Energy Group has shared a video of the last eight, three-legged foundation towers being put onto barges at its Nigg facility, ahead of being transported to the Seagreen site off Angus.

Once operational, the project will become the world’s deepest fixed bottom offshore wind farm, and will provide enough clean power for around two thirds of all Scottish homes.

The remaining eight foundation jackets loaded out at Nigg will remain on barges until Saipem’s S7000 vessel returns to the Seagreen site in March, following its maintenance outage.

Charlie Morrison, Operations Director at the Port of Nigg, said: “Health and Safety has been at the core of everything we do, and the collaboration between all the various organisations has been a testament to what can be achieved where there is a common goal, clear direction, and sense of purpose.”

Seagreen installation work is currently on hold, but developer SSE Renewables insists it is a planned pause and the scheme is still on track for completion in summer.

At this stage, 79 of the project’s 114 Vestas wind turbines had been erected, while the vast majority of jacket substructures had been installed.

Seagreen is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (49%) and French energy giant TotalEnergies (51%) (LON: TTE), after the latter acquired a majority stake in the project in 2020.

First power from the £3 billion development, the world’s deepest fixed-bottom wind farm, was achieved in August last year, after the first turbine was installed in December 2021.

Global Port Services, part of Global Energy Group, fulfilled the storage, marshalling and logistics contracts for the 114, 95m-tall foundation towers on the South Quay at the Port of Nigg.

Seaway7, a subsidiary of Subsea 7, is responsible for transporting the jackets on barges from the port to site about 16 miles from Angus.

Since the pre-assembly construction project got underway, it has supported more than 100 skilled jobs at the Highlands facility.

Project Director for Seagreen Wind Farm, John Hill, said: “This is the first time that a major infrastructure and pre-assembly contract of its type was brought to the Port of Nigg since the unveiling of the new purpose-built East Quay, so achieving the loadout of the final jackets for Seagreen is a huge achievement and I would like to thank everyone involved for their outstanding work in contributing to the delivery of the project.

“It marks a significant milestone in the project as we enter the final phases of work, our teams will continue to work on the commissioning of the already installed wind turbines as well as progress with the installation of array cables. The installation of jackets and turbines is expected to recommence in early spring following a planned break in the programme for the Saipem S7000 vessel and the Wind Orca.”

