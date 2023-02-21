TechnipFMC wins Girassol life extension work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

TechnipFMC wins Girassol life extension work

Total discovered Girassol in 1996 and began producing within five years. The field celebrated its 20-year anniversary in 2021.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/02/2023, 9:08 am
The Deep Energy, TechnipFMC's state-of-the-art pipelay vessel. Copyright TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC has won work at TotalEnergies’ Girassol project in Angola, to extend the field’s productive life.

The service company described the contract as significant, which it defines as between $75 and $250 million.

The work covers the engineering, procurement and supply of flowlines and connectors on the Girassol Life Extension (GIRLIFEX) project offshore Angola, in Block 17.

TechnipFMC president of subsea Jonathan Landes said contracts such as “GIRLIFEX are a result of the trust we have built up with our long-term clients and partners by continually delivering for them. We are delighted that TotalEnergies EP Angola is showing continued confidence in our technologies and integration capabilities.”

TechnipFMC will install flexible pipes on the Girassol field to bypass the rigid pipe bundles. These were installed before production began in 2001.

TechnipFMC has also won work recently for Equinor at the Verdande and Irpa projects, off Norway. In January, it won a master services agreement with Petrobras in Brazil.

