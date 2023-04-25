Chad pulls ambassador from Cameroon over Savannah deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Chad pulls ambassador from Cameroon over Savannah deal

A letter, signed by the Chadian president’s secretary general, Gali Ngothe Gatta, said a number of “Cameroonian personalities” had flocked to Savannah. The company and its backers were interfering with Chadian officials, he said.
Ed Reed
25/04/2023, 7:00 am
The flag of Cameroon

Chad has recalled its ambassador from Cameroon following Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures’ (SNH) deal to buy a 10% stake in an export pipeline from Savannah Energy.

The letter was dated April 20 and came in response to the Savannah deal that day with SNH. The state-backed Cameroonian company agreed to buy a 10% stake in Cameroon Oil Transportation Co. (COTCo) for $44.9 million from Savannah.

Gatta’s letter said such a deal contravened the “conventions and statutes” of COTCo, which holds Cameroon’s section of the export pipeline. In 2021, SNH allegedly offered $275mn for the 21% stake held by Société des Hydrocarbures du Tchad (SHT) in the export pipeline.

Cameroon, and SNH, have been eager to acquire more control of the pipeline for sometime.

In 2022, two high-level delegations from Cameroon visited N’djamena in April and November in an attempt to take a greater stake in the pipe. The first was led by the then deputy prime minister Amadou Ali and the second by the deputy general secretary of the presidency Paul Elung Che.

Chad objected to the sale of ExxonMobil’s assets to Savanah, in December 2022. The country expropriated the assets in March.

Petronas problems

Savannah was also due to acquire Petronas’ stakes in Chad. This deal fell apart last year, though, with the Malaysian company saying it would sell the holdings instead to Chad.

The Gatta letter said Cameroon had failed to respond to letters seeking approval of the Petronas sale. Chad must again “defend its interests and its respectability”, the letter said. Cameroon and its representatives were undermining the relationship between the two states, the official continued.

Savannah increased the depth of its commitments to Cameroon last week. The company said it had signed an agreement on the construction of the Bini a Warak hydropower project in Cameroon. The 75 MW plan would help provide power to Cameroon’s northern region, the company said.

It also appointed Joseph Pagop Noupoué as a non-executive director and chair designate with immediate effect. He is currently a senior partner at EY and managing partner for Cameroon.

