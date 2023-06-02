Chad seizes control of COTCO, halts dividends to Savannah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Chad seizes control of COTCO, halts dividends to Savannah

Chad has said it is holding talks with Cameroon on increasing stakes in COTCO and how to share management.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
02/06/2023, 2:26 pm Updated: 02/06/2023, 6:18 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Savannah EnergyWork team in red overalls stand in the desert, in front of drilling rig
Picture shows; Savannah's drilling team. Niger. Supplied by Savannah Energy Date; Unknown

Chad has claimed another victory in its dispute with Savannah Energy, claiming the export pipeline consortium will not pay out dividends for 2022.

Chad also plans to change the CEO of Cameroon Oil Transportation Co. (COTCO), it said.

Savannah has disputed Chad’s assertions on COTCO.

Société des Hydrocarbures du Tchad (SHT) bought Petronas’ stake in the Doba consortium, in Chad, and the export pipeline. As a result, Chad and SHT hold 53.77% stake of COTCO, which oversees the pipeline in Cameroon. Tchad Oil Transportation Co. (TOTCO) owns the pipeline in Chad.

Savannah claims a 41.06% stake in COTCO.

Chad reported today that an AGM of COTCO had taken place on May 24, in Paris. A bailiff attended in order to ensure the conditions under which the meeting took place.

A statement said Esso Pipeline Investments Ltd (EPIL) had attempted to have it postponed. Savannah acquired the Esso unit in December, but Chad then expropriated the assets – including the upstream stakes – in March.

At the meeting, it found that EPIL was no longer a member of the consortium operating the Doba fields. As such, EPIL “no longer has the right” to hold shares in COTCO.

Change of guard

Chad has said the meeting dismissed the directors representing EPIL – including the chairman and CEO – with immediate effect. The AGM then rejected almost all draft proposals from EPIL, including on the allocation of profits and dividends for 2022.

Chad said it had notified banks holding COTCO accounts of this move. It also notified the Banque Centrale des Etats d’Afrique Centrale (BEAC). It asked the banks not to execute instructions on moving funds from the former directors.

These restrictions do not apply to payment of salaries or taxes to Cameroon and Chad.

Chad and SHT said that, as majority shareholder, it would ensure a new CEO is appointed as soon as possible. Cameroon struck a deal with Savannah in April to buy a 10% stake in COTCO for $44.9 million.

Chad has said it is holding talks with Cameroon on increasing stakes in COTCO and how to share management.

On May 26, Savannah said the AGM had been put on hold pending more clarity on how SHT and Chad were going to handle certain requirements. In particular, these included a dilution of SHT’s stake – through a sale to Cameroon’s Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH).

The approval also, Savannah said, required SHT to limit its representation on the COTCO board to four directors, while maintaining the current appointment rights.

Differing opinions

Savannah has rejected the claims from Chad. The COTCO meeting was not held validly, Nicolas de Blanpre, general manager of COTCO said in a statement. The postponement of the AGM was valid and “COTCO has not received any notice of any purported [AGM]”, he said.

As a result, any resolutions from the meeting were “not validly approved and passed” under the COTCO bylaws, de Blanpre said.

The statement went on to say claims that EPIL no longer had rights to COTCO was also incorrect.

The de Blanpre statement called for SNH and SHT to hold talks on how to dilute SHT’s stake.

De Blanpre was expelled from Chad in December, shortly after Savannah closed its acquisition of Exxon’s local assets. He previously worked for Perenco.

Petronas deal

SHT announced the acquisition of Petronas’ stakes on May 26. The transaction closed on May 22, it reported. According to local reports, Cameroon approved the sale to SHT. Petronas owned a 29.77% stake in COTCO.

Djerassem Le Bemadjiel, Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy for Chad, said the deal was an “important moment” for Chad’s oil industry.

“The acquisition of Petronas’s upstream and midstream assets in Chad by SHT affords the country a greater level of control over its oil assets, which are of critical importance to the country’s economy and stability.”

Le Bemadjiel said he would work with SHT to ensure “the production and export of the country’s hydrocarbon reserves continues to develop for the benefit of the population of Chad”. The companies did not disclose the price paid.

Updated at 6:18 pm with statement from COTCO’s de Blanpre. 

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts