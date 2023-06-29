Technip FMC, Technip Energies settle French investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Technip FMC, Technip Energies settle French investigation

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
29/06/2023, 10:53 am
TechnipFMC's base at Donibristle Industrial Estate
TechnipFMC and Technip Energies have agreed to resolve questions in France related to work in West Africa.

Technip UK, a subsidiary of TechnipFMC, and Technip Energies France, subsidiary of Technip Energies, agreed to pay the French Parquet National Financier (PNF) to resolve the matter. A statement said this was not an admission of liability or guilt.

Technip UK will pay 154.8 million euros ($168.9mn). Technip Energies France will pay 54.1mn euros ($59mn).

Of the amount, TechnipFMC is liable for 179.45mn euros ($195.8mn). It will pay this in instalments over the next 12 months.

Technip Energies is liable for the remaining 29.45mn euros ($32mn). The two companies separated in 2021.

The two companies said they had both co-operated with the PNF and as such would not be required to have an ongoing monitor.

In its first quarter results, the company said it had made a $70mn provision to settle the PNF investigation. TechnipFMC said that, if it was not possible to reach a deal with the French inquiry, “we could be subject to criminal proceedings in France”.

The PNF approved the settlement on June 28. The French agency said the central office against corruption and financial and tax crimes (OCLCIFF) had taken on the case in February 2018.

West Africa

The two companies did not provide much further insight on the offences. Technip Energies reported the problems had taken place from 2008 to 2012, by the former Technip group.

In the period under investigation, Technip won subsea pipeline work in Ghana on the Jubilee project and on the Aseng project for Noble Energy in Equatorial Guinea.

TechnipFMC has previously said the US Department of Justice launched a Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) investigation in 2016. The probe was primarily focused on operations in Brazil, between 2003 and 2007. However, the inquiry also covered projects in Ghana and Equatorial Guinea.

The company then self reported to the French authorities. The PNF investigation focused on the two West African states and then expanded into work in Angola.

In 2019, TechnipFMC reached a global resolution with the US authorities to pay $301.3mn. This resolution focused on illicit payments in Brazil and Iraq, with no mention of West Africa.

