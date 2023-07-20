Joburg street explosion flips taxis, one killed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Joburg street explosion flips taxis, one killed

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/07/2023, 11:29 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Gauteng Premier PanyA Johannesburg street with big cracks in from an explosion, that may have been caused by a gas leak
Picture shows; An explosion on Bree St. Johannesburg. Supplied by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi Date; 19/07/2023

An unidentified explosion in Johannesburg has seen one person killed and a number injured. The local gas provider has denied involvement.

The explosion took place yesterday on Bree Street. The authorities have said 12 people were hospitalised. In videos, large cracks can be seen running down the street, with a number of taxis flipped over.

Egoli Gas said it was “unlikely” that its network was at fault. The company’s pipelines have seen no loss of pressure and supplies of gas in the area continue, it said.

Furthermore, Egoli said, its low pressure pipelines were “unlikely to cause an explosion or explode”. Videos from the scene show a collapse in the middle of the road, while Egoli said its pipelines are located along the sides.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said an investigation was under way. The government is talking to local providers, including Egoli, and Sasol.

“City Power…have since taken a decision to switch off the Bree Street substation so that the team can go in there and identify the cause and also assist us to identify areas that need our immediate intervention,” he said.

Centre of attention

Lesufi said there had been a “high smell of gas” in the area before. “Egoli Gas remains the centre of our focus because all of us agree that the cause of this explosion or impact is gas,” he said.

“We have asked them to identify all their pipes…and they’ve given us this information and then we’ll handover to those that are experts and they’ll advise us on how to take this process forward.”

Egoli said it had detected a small leak in a pipeline on the street, but said it believed the road collapse was the likely cause.

Speculation about what may have caused the explosion is rife. One line of investigation is the possibility of illegal mining, known as zama zamas.

City Power said three substations in the area did not seem damaged by the explosion but that power was off over fears of igniting a gas leak.

