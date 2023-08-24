TechnipFMC wins more Girassol work from TotalEnergies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

TechnipFMC wins more Girassol work from TotalEnergies

“We have good knowledge of this field, having built the subsea tree systems for the original Girassol development. It gives us immense pride that our long-term clients continue to show trust and confidence in our solutions through subsequent awards.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
24/08/2023, 10:18 am
Photo of Ed Reed
TechnipFMC has won work from TotalEnergies on the Girassol life extension project
Total Angola

TechnipFMC has won more work on the Girassol field, in Angola’s Block 17, from TotalEnergies.

Describing the contract as significant, TechnipFMC said it covered the installation of flexible pipe and associated subsea structures for the Girassol Life Extension project (GIR LIFEX).

TechnipFMC defines significant as between $75 million and $250mn.

“The seamless integration of engineering, manufacturing, and installation provides our clients with the flexibility and agility they need to meet their project goals,” said TechnipFMC subsea president Jonathan Landes.

“We have good knowledge of this field, having built the subsea tree systems for the original Girassol development. It gives us immense pride that our long-term clients continue to show trust and confidence in our solutions through subsequent awards.”

In February this year the company announced another contract on GIR LIFEX. This award covered engineering, procurement and supply of flowlines and connectors. Installing flexible pipes will extend Girassol’s field life, by bypassing the rigid pipe bundles installed before 2001.

This earlier contract was also worth $75-250mn.

TechnipFMC has also recently won work from Azule Energy in Angola. In June, it agreed to provide subsea production systems for Block 18 and, in August, flexible pipe to Block 15/06.

TotalEnergies extended its licence on Block 17 to 2045 under an agreement signed in 2019. The block has four FPSOs: Girassol, Dalia, Pazflor and CLOV. Girassol was the first to start producing, in 2001.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts