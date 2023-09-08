Saipem wins Eni, Snam work worth $911mn

Saipem has won two contracts, from Eni and Snam, for work in Cote d’Ivoire and Italy worth 850 million euros ($911mn).

In Cote d’Ivoire, the service company has won a subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) contract for Baleine Phase 2. Eni began producing at this field in August.

Saipem said it would oversee engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of 20 km of rigid lines, 10 km of flexible risers and jumpers and 15 km of umbilicals, connected to a floating unit. The company will carry out the work in 2024, using its own construction vessels.

In Italy, meanwhile, Saipem will handle EPCI work for a new offshore facility. The plan, in the Adriatic Sea, includes a 26 inch offshore pipeline, 8.5 km in length, with an onshore 2.6 km pipeline.

Saipem will use its Castoro 10 pipelay barge for the offshore work.

The company is teaming up with Rosetti Marino and Micoperi, to carry out the FSRU work for Snam Rete Gas.

The BW Singapore will be in service at Ravenna, for Snam. The vessel is under charter until November this year.

Rosetti Marino, this morning, said it had won two contracts worth 150mn euros ($161mn). The company said it would handle EPC work for a new receiving platform, the connecting walkways and mooring structures. Rosetti said it expected to complete the work by November 2024.

The Italian contractor’s second contract was an EPC contract for a 2,000 tonne jacket for an electrical substation in Germany’s North Sea.

Snam started up an FSRU, the Golar Tundra, in July at Piombino.