Saipem wins Eni, Snam work worth $911mn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Saipem wins Eni, Snam work worth $911mn

In Cote d’Ivoire, the service company has won a subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) contract for Baleine Phase 2. Eni began producing at this field in August.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
08/09/2023, 10:11 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Saipem North Sea Equinor
Saipem's Castorone

Saipem has won two contracts, from Eni and Snam, for work in Cote d’Ivoire and Italy worth 850 million euros ($911mn).

In Cote d’Ivoire, the service company has won a subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) contract for Baleine Phase 2. Eni began producing at this field in August.

Saipem said it would oversee engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of 20 km of rigid lines, 10 km of flexible risers and jumpers and 15 km of umbilicals, connected to a floating unit. The company will carry out the work in 2024, using its own construction vessels.

In Italy, meanwhile, Saipem will handle EPCI work for a new offshore facility. The plan, in the Adriatic Sea, includes a 26 inch offshore pipeline, 8.5 km in length, with an onshore 2.6 km pipeline.

Saipem will use its Castoro 10 pipelay barge for the offshore work.

The company is teaming up with Rosetti Marino and Micoperi, to carry out the FSRU work for Snam Rete Gas.

The BW Singapore will be in service at Ravenna, for Snam. The vessel is under charter until November this year.

Rosetti Marino, this morning, said it had won two contracts worth 150mn euros ($161mn). The company said it would handle EPC work for a new receiving platform, the connecting walkways and mooring structures. Rosetti said it expected to complete the work by November 2024.

The Italian contractor’s second contract was an EPC contract for a 2,000 tonne jacket for an electrical substation in Germany’s North Sea.

Snam started up an FSRU, the Golar Tundra, in July at Piombino.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts