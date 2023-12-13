Pipe starts to arrive in Tanzania for EACOP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Pipe starts to arrive in Tanzania for EACOP

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/12/2023, 10:18 am
© Supplied by EACOPPipes arrive in Tanzania for EACOP installation
The first 100 km of line pipe for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) has arrived in Dar es Salaam. Picture shows; Initial pipeline shipment arriving in Tanzania. Dar es Salaam. Supplied by EACOP Date; 12/12/2023

The first 100 km of line pipe for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) has arrived in Dar es Salaam, according to a statement from the company.

EACOP shareholders celebrated the arrival on December 12, at a storage yard operated by its local logistics shareholder SuperDoll.

The pipeline will run for 1,443 km, from Kabaale in Uganda to the Chongoleani peninsula, near Tanzania’s port of Tanga. It includes 296 km of pipeline in Uganda and 1,147 km in Tanzania.

The company said it was ensuring its activities “adhere to the most stringent social, environmental and safety standards”. It will use new trucks and trailers and it has also invested in vacuum lifting and roborigging to keep workers safe during installation.

Shareholders in EACOP took the final investment decision (FID) on February 1, 2022. TotalEnergies has a 62% stake in EACOP, while Uganda National Oil Co. (UNOC) has 15%, Tanzania Petroleum Development Corp. (TPDC) 15% and CNOOC International 8%.

Speaking in Kampala recently, Minister of State for Energy Sidronius Okaasai Opolot said the oil and gas sector was prioritising Ugandans.

There is “positive discrimination for the communities hosting the operations. At the peak it is expected that about 160,000 people will be employed. Out of these 14,000 persons will be directly employed in the oil and gas sector”, he said.

Controversy

Construction of the pipeline is controversial, though. The pipeline has become a focal point for foreign environmental activists, with protests around the world focused on those providing services.

Some locals have also objected to the construction, particularly those living along the pipeline route. Households in Buliisa district filed a complaint with a court on compulsory land acquisition. They had objected to the value of compensation.

They filed on December 4. The court ruled on December 8 that it could hold the compensation.

One of the NGOs helping the households was TASHA Research Institute Africa. Abdul Musinguzi of the NGO described the court ruling as absurd.

“Poor community members were not given a chance to defend their rights after they were ambushed with the hearing. Our courts need to serve the community, not individuals and neocolonial corporations,” Musinguzi said.

The East African Court of Justice (EACJ) is also set to hear an appeal against EACOP. EACJ ruled on November 29 that a case against the project backers could not go ahead.

Natural Justice, and others, have decided to appeal the ruling. The case focuses on “protecting the environment, the rights of affected communities, and the adherence to legal principles”.

In particular, the case asks EACJ to rule on whether EACOP “adheres to the environmental and human rights standards enshrined in the community’s laws for the benefit of current and future generations”.

