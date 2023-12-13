SSE Thermal takes 50% stake in H2NorthEast blue hydrogen project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

SSE Thermal takes 50% stake in H2NorthEast blue hydrogen project

SSE Thermal will develop the scheme with Aberdeen-headquartered infrastructure firm Kellas Midstream.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
13/12/2023, 10:32 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Kellas Midstreamh2northeast
H2NorthEast will be developed on land adjacent to the CATS Terminal.

SSE Thermal has acquired a 50% stake in the H2NorthEast blue hydrogen scheme in the UK.

The agreement, with Aberdeen-headquartered infrastructure firm Kellas Midstream, will see the two firms jointly develop the Teesside project, which could deliver 355 megawatts of blue hydrogen from 2028.

It aims to scale up from that first phase to more than 1GW, with offtakers including heavy industry and power generation, either blending hydrogen into their existing assets or utilising it in new hydrogen-fired power plants.

H2NorthEast is expected to be linked to the wider East Coast Cluster, a carbon capture and storage (CCS) development aimed at storing 23 million tonnes of CO2 per year from industrial emitters in the Humber and Teesside.

The blue hydrogen scheme will be developed on land adjacent to Kellas’ CATS terminal in Teesside.

SSE Thermal said the deal was for an initial consideration of less than £10m to Kellas Midstream, with further payments should the project reach an investment decision.

Nathan Morgan, CEO of Kellas Midstream, said: “We are delighted to establish a joint venture with SSE which will allow us to leverage both organisations’ industry-leading positions in energy infrastructure and flexible energy generation to realise our shared commitment to go beyond ambition and make low carbon hydrogen production a reality for the UK.

“SSE’s entry into H2NorthEast is further testament to the quality of this world-class project and the significant role it can play in the UK’s net zero journey.”

Blue hydrogen is derived from natural gas, with associated emissions captured via CCUS – in this case, stored via pipeline in depleted gas fields of the Southern North Sea.

It is seen as a key means of decarbonising heavy industry, though wider applications – such as use in homes for heating – are seen as less likely to take off.

h2northeast © Supplied by BP
The East Coast Cluster.

The UK Government aims to have 10GW of low-carbon hydrogen production by 2030, of which up to 5GW could be blue hydrogen.

Catherine Raw, managing director of SSE Thermal and group executive committee lead for hydrogen, said: “Blue hydrogen has a strategic role to play alongside green hydrogen and the hydrogen produced by H2NorthEast will not only support the decarbonisation of industry, it can be a vital piece in the net zero jigsaw for the power sector.

“As a company focused on decarbonising power generation using low-carbon technologies, we know how crucial it is for hydrogen production to be scaled up this decade. H2NorthEast will help to deliver production at significant scale while also serving as a key enabler of green hydrogen, benefiting the UK’s net zero ambitions and creating an engine room for industrial growth.

“We have gained significant experience in developing projects including hydrogen and carbon capture through other projects in our portfolio and look forward to bringing that expertise to H2NorthEast and working with our new partners at Kellas Midstream.”

