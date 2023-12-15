ECOWAS offers Niger olive branch as pipeline readies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

ECOWAS offers Niger olive branch as pipeline readies

ECOWAS has called for the “immediate and unconditional” release of deposed president Mohammed Bazoum. The group said it would gradually ease sanctions, based on Niger’s response.  
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/12/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by NigerPresident Tiani faces challenges from ECOWAS, but not at home
ECOWAS is coming to terms with Niger's military government - and dangled the incentive of lifting sanctions, which may provide support for the country's struggling oil industry. Picture shows; President Abdourahamane Tiani. Niger. Supplied by Niger Date; 11/12/2023

ECOWAS is coming to terms with Niger’s military government – and dangled the incentive of lifting sanctions, which may provide support for the country’s struggling oil industry.

A Chinese company completed the Niger-Benin pipeline in November. Construction officially began in May 2021.

President Abdourahamane Tiani, who seized power in July, has said Niger expects to begin exports in January.

Line fill is under way, he said, with volumes to reach 90,000 barrels per day.

The Niger-Benin pipeline will run for 1,980 km, of which 685 km is in Benin. It begins at Agadem, in Niger, and runs to the Atlantic Ocean, at Port Seme.

China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC) signed a deal with Niger to build the line in September 2019.

Chinese company dominates Niger’s oil industry. However, UK-listed Savannah Energy is also active in the country, at the R3 East development.

Savannah had planned to carry out well testing this quarter. Following the coup, though, ECOWAS closed Niger’s border with Benin. As a result, Savannah said it was struggling to import the equipment it requires to carry this out.

Speaking on television, Tiani said Niger was also considering the construction of a second refinery.

Niger took issue with ECOWAS’ opposition to its new government. A legal team, in late November, argued that sanctions had taken a toll on the entirety of Nigerien society. Nigeria cut off the supply of electricity to Niger, accounting for around 70% of demand, as a result of the coup.

ECOWAS has called for the “immediate and unconditional” release of deposed president Mohammed Bazoum. The group said it would gradually ease sanctions, based on Niger’s response.

“The Authority deeply deplores the continued detention of President Mohammed Bazoum, his family and associates by the [military] regime,” it said. ECOWAS is establishing a high-ranking committee – including Benin President Patrice Talon – to hold talks with Niger’s government.

The aim, it said, was to agree a “short transition roadmap”. This aimed to restore constitutional order, it said. “Based on the outcomes of the engagement by the committee of heads of state with the [Niger government], the Authority will progressively ease the sanctions imposed on Niger.”

Should Niger fail to comply, though, ECOWAS reserved the right to continue sanctions and even the use or force.

Initially, ECOWAS had called for the military junta to reinstate Bazoum. Now that it calls just for his, and his family’s, release is a notable softening of its hard line. ECOWAS has also accused the Niger authorities of “interfering with humanitarian access”.

Controversially, Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou – who served as prime minister under Bazoum – attended the ECOWAS summit, representing Niger.

While the loss of trade is having a clear impact on Niger, it is also harming economic activity in northern Nigeria, International Crisis Group reported this month.

Tiani has recently visited Chad and Togo, holding high-level talks with his counterparts.

In addition to Niger’s oil plans, it is also working on increasing local electricity generation. A Chinese company has been involved in the construction of the 130 MW Kandadji Dam, but paused work in August owing to the coup.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts