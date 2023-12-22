Allseas fires into BP pipeline work off West Africa

Allseas has installed the first structure on BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project, only two months after taking over the contract.

Oceanic began the work, Allseas has reported, on the subsea pipelay scope for the LNG project. It installed the equipment in 2,800 metres of water, with the company noting this as a “significant achievement”.

Allseas has also deployed its Pioneering Spirit vessel to the area.

Allseas attributed its success to its use of in-house capability. The company’s fabrication team carried out pipeline modifications and built the 1,000 tonne frame, which was designed in only two months by the Allseas fabrication team, it reported.

“Pipeline Production worked their magic, completing the welding and FJC qualification programmes at a super-fast pace. Equipment preparation was a push, but in true Allseas style everything was delivered on time,” the company said on LinkedIn.

The company installed the 1,000 tonne J-mode frame on the Pioneering Spirit. Allseas said it built this at its yard in the Netherlands.

Allseas will complete the pipelay scope, which includes 75 km outstanding on two 16-inch export gas lines, and four 10-inch CRA infield lines. Oceanic will provide support, it reported.

BP initially awarded work on the GTA LNG project to McDermott International, but the company was unable to execute the contract. Allseas won the contract to pick up the pieces from BP in October.

GTA LNG should begin producing in 2024. The FPSO ran into some problems and had to pause for work in South Africa. According to Marine Traffic, it is now under way again, recently passing Namibia.

The Gimi floating LNG (FLNG) vessel is just behind the FPSO, today crossing South Africa’s marine boundary with Namibia. Once the Gimi has arrived, Golar LNG has forecast it may take around six months to complete hook up.