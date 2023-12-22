Allseas fires into BP pipeline work off West Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Allseas fires into BP pipeline work off West Africa

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
22/12/2023, 3:22 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© CNOOCAllseas' Pioneering Spirit in 2021
Allseas' Pioneering Spirit in 2021

Allseas has installed the first structure on BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project, only two months after taking over the contract.

Oceanic began the work, Allseas has reported, on the subsea pipelay scope for the LNG project. It installed the equipment in 2,800 metres of water, with the company noting this as a “significant achievement”.

Allseas has also deployed its Pioneering Spirit vessel to the area.

Allseas attributed its success to its use of in-house capability. The company’s fabrication team carried out pipeline modifications and built the 1,000 tonne frame, which was designed in only two months by the Allseas fabrication team, it reported.

“Pipeline Production worked their magic, completing the welding and FJC qualification programmes at a super-fast pace. Equipment preparation was a push, but in true Allseas style everything was delivered on time,” the company said on LinkedIn.

The company installed the 1,000 tonne J-mode frame on the Pioneering Spirit. Allseas said it built this at its yard in the Netherlands.

Allseas will complete the pipelay scope, which includes 75 km outstanding on two 16-inch export gas lines, and four 10-inch CRA infield lines. Oceanic will provide support, it reported.

BP initially awarded work on the GTA LNG project to McDermott International, but the company was unable to execute the contract. Allseas won the contract to pick up the pieces from BP in October.

GTA LNG should begin producing in 2024. The FPSO ran into some problems and had to pause for work in South Africa. According to Marine Traffic, it is now under way again, recently passing Namibia.

The Gimi floating LNG (FLNG) vessel is just behind the FPSO, today crossing South Africa’s marine boundary with Namibia. Once the Gimi has arrived, Golar LNG has forecast it may take around six months to complete hook up.

