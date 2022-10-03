NNPC buys “very profitable” fuel business from Vitol, Helios

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

NNPC buys “very profitable” fuel business from Vitol, Helios

Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) has bought OVH Energy Marketing, owner and operator of Oando-branded retail stations.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/10/2022, 9:55 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by OVH Energy MarketingPeople in NNPC shirts stand in a line
NNPC has bought OVH Energy Marketing, owner and operator of Oando-branded retail stations. Picture shows; NNPC celebrates acquisition of OVH. Nigeria. Supplied by OVH Energy Marketing Date; 01/10/2022

NNPC will merge OVH with its own marketing arm, NNPC Retail. OVH stations will rebrand and be fully integrated by the end of 2023.

Four people in NNPC shirts © Supplied by OVH Energy Marketing
Supplied by OVH Energy Marketing Date; 01/10/2022

Vitol and Helios Investment Partners owned OVH. Helios reported that the two companies sold their interests to Nueoil Energy, in September.

The companies did not report how much NNPC spent to buy OVH.

“Our acquisition of OVH, brings more NNPC branded fuel stations under the NNPC Retail Limited umbrella, providing wider access for our customers, an enriched supply chain and product availability across our different locations”, said NNPC head Mele Kyari.

Kyari said NNPC’s goal was to “become a catalyst for massive improvement within the downstream oil and gas industry”.

Acquiring OVH was an “audacious step towards attaining this goal. We are positive that this is the much-needed transformation required by the sector as it provides us with an integrated platform to attract the right investments which enables the growth of our operations.”

NNPC expects the acquisition to be positive, Kyari said, OVH is a “very profitable business”, he noted.

Transformation

OVH CEO Huub Stokman said the company was focused on value. The sale to NNPC “enables the combined strengths of both entities, to innovate our offerings and infrastructure, necessary to transform the downstream energy sector in Nigeria and West Africa”. Stokman was previously general manager at Puma Energy in Angola.

Woman with blue head wrap and balloons © Supplied by OVH Energy Marketing
Picture shows; NNPC chair Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo celebrates acquisition of OVH. Nigeria. Supplied by OVH Energy Marketing Date; 01/10/2022

NNPC officials said they would retain OVH workers.

Oando sold off a 49% stake in OVH to Vitol and Helios in 2016. Oando continued reducing its stake in the downstream business into 2017-18.

The company has more than 350 service stations in Nigeria. It also has infrastructure such as including 84,000 tonnes of storage and an inbound logistics jetty. Beyond Nigeria, it has a stake in a supply and bulk distribution company in Ghana.

OVH noted that NNPC had also acquired Apapa SPM, which owns and manages the Lagos midstream jetty.

Stokman, in March, called for more investments in Nigeria’s infrastructure, such as jetties, pipelines, depots and human capacity. He also spoke out against the postponement of deregulation. Such a move, he said, posed challenges to the industry – and called for an acceleration of gas plans.

Tags

