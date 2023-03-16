AEC calls Glencore into question over illicit South Sudan business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

AEC calls Glencore into question over illicit South Sudan business

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/03/2023, 12:22 pm Updated: 16/03/2023, 12:23 pm
South Sudan president Salva Kiir
South Sudan president Salva Kiir

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) has rejected recent accusations around Trinity Energy in South Sudan. The allegations were unfounded and also, it said, had underplayed criticism of global trader Glencore.

The Sentry published a report in February saying deals by Trinity in South Sudan involved “illicit business practices, including bribery, tax evasion and trade-based money laundering”.

Trinity is based in South Sudan. In 2018, the company struck a deal for financing with Afreximbank to purchase petrol and diesel to supply South Sudan. As part of Trinity’s deal it also secured preferential access to crude oil cargoes from South Sudan.

Trinity sold its crude oil on to Glencore.

The Sentry based its three-year investigation on interviews with Trinity’s former finance officer, Biswick Kaswaswa. The report said Kaswaswa had left Trinity in October 2018, leaving the country for Rwanda.

Rwanda then extradited the official back to South Sudan, where he was “imprisoned for 17 months, threatened, and tortured”, The Sentry report said.

The report said Trinity had spent millions of dollars on “facilitation” for the Afreximbank deal to a government committee. It also claimed that, rather than converting its US dollar payments from Glencore into South Sudanese pounds legitimately, the company illegally used the black market.

Unique challenges

The AEC raised concerns into The Sentry’s investigation. The report was “misleading, disrespectful, and unfair to South Sudan and Trinity Energy”.

The statement said countries in need “will not prosper without domestic players who are willing to solve their unique challenges”. Trinity has sponsored the South Sudan Oil & Power 2022 conference, put on by the AEC’s affiliate Energy Capital & Power.

In particular, the AEC raised concerns around Glencore’s role. “The Sentry did not go after Glencore. The Sentry chose to go after an African company that has created jobs, driven economic growth and acted properly. We know why. Trinity Energy is daring to belong in an industry where it is not supposed to be a leader.”

A number of governments fined Glencore recently fined $1.5 billion for various corruption offences, the statement continued. The trader has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Glencore, flew in $800,000 of cash to South Sudan by private jet, claiming the money was for opening an office in 2011. The money went to government officials.

Afreximbank carried out due diligence on Trinity, AEC said, with the company meeting every standard.

