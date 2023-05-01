Libya’s NOC dragged into fuel links for Sudanese conflict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

Libya’s NOC dragged into fuel links for Sudanese conflict

Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) has denied the allegations that the Sarir facility is providing fuel for Sudan’s RSF. The company is not helping out either side in Sudan, it said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
01/05/2023, 1:32 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by MaxarSatellite picture of an airport with destroyed aeroplanes
Fighting erupted in Sudan on April 15, with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) clashing with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Picture shows; Khartoum airport. Sudan. Supplied by Maxar Date; 17/04/2023

Fighting in Sudan is drawing in regional actors, with the US calling on the Libyan National Army (LNA) to back away from involvement in Sudan.

The Observer, on April 30, reported that exports from Libya’s Sarir refinery were crossing the border to Sudan.

General Khalifa Haftar is sending fuel to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which launched a civil war in mid-April against the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

The newspaper reported that fuel, in addition to ammunition, weapons and medicine, were flowing over the border to the RSF. Supplies include Kornet anti-tank missiles, which have been flown into Sudan from an airport in the south of Libya.

The New York Times reported last week that Russia’s Wagner had offered materiel, including surface-to-air missiles, to the RSF. Citing US officials, the newspaper said Wagner was offering weaponry from its stocks in the Central African Republic (CAR).

Mercenaries delivering helicopters in Libya used geoscience company Bridgeporth as cover, a UN report has said.
General Khalifa Haftar

The Observer said Haftar was sending supplies to the RSF on behalf of “his sponsors among states in the Middle East … and because it earns him a lot of money”.

The US raised its concerns last week. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Lead talked to Haftar, the US reported. The discussion was “on the urgent need to prevent outside actors, including the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group, from further destabilizing Libya or its neighbors, including Sudan”.

The Observer went on to say Haftar’s support for the RSF walked a fine line. The Libyan general is eager to receive Sudanese gold, but must try and avoid alienating Egypt. Cairo has backed the SAF.

Sarir supplies

The newspaper cited “former senior Libyan officials” as revealing the fuel supplies from the Sarir refinery. Convoys of trucks carry the fuel across the border, driving around 250 miles to deliver the supplies. They drive at night, with lights dimmed, the Observer said, on order to avoid detection, even though the deliveries are “hardly secret”.

Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) has denied the allegations that the Sarir facility is providing fuel for Sudan’s RSF. The company is not helping out either side in Sudan, it said.

NOC acknowledged that the supply of such fuel might trigger international sanctions. The Sarir plant has only 10,000 barrels per day of capacity, the company said, which is not even enough to meet local demand.

The state-owned company went on to say it would file lawsuits “locally and internationally against the publisher of the news” in order to preserve its reputation, and that of the Libyan state. NOC is wholly focused on stabilising domestic production and increasing, it continued.

