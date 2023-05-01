Tech developers open new green hydrogen centre at Heriot-Watt

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hydrogen technology developers Logan Energy and PlusZero have opened a green hydrogen centre at Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University.

The newly named ‘Hydrogen Works’ building will see the three groups collaborate across a range of hydrogen-related research and industry projects including power generation, refuelling infrastructure and energy systems for heavy industry.

It comes as the university looks to forge closer with energy transition businesses and boost its leadership in sustainability. In doing so, it says it is “reshaping” its Riccarton campus in Edinburgh provide space for “innovative companies and clusters” including the likes of Logan and PlusZero.

East Lothian-based Logan has already worked on a series of hydrogen energy projects across refuelling and fuel-switching, including programmes aimed at decarbonising the whisky industry.

Last year it signed an agreement that will see it co-operate with Norwegian engineering group Moreld to explore hydrogen projects across Scandinavia.

CEO Bill Ireland said the new collaboration with the university and PlusZero “demonstrates the innovative ways academia, industry and enterprise can work cheek-by-jowl to meet our collective energy-solution needs.”

“Together, as part of Hydrogen Works, we look forward to helping deliver the hydrogen technologies critical to Britain and the world’s net zero objectives.”

Meanwhile developer PlusZero is backing a facility on the Western Isles that would combine power from onshore and offshore wind assets to produce green hydrogen for transport and industry. It also offers a range of hydrogen generators.

Managing director David Amos said: “It’s abundantly clear that there is huge potential to bring this ready-to-go green hydrogen solution to other sectors including outdoor filming, construction, and industry, as well as outdoor events.

“I’m delighted that PlusZero Power will be headquartered within the Hydrogen Works building at Heriot-Watt University in order to build a generator fleet that can realise this potential. Working with our partners at Logan Energy and Heriot-Watt University, PlusZero is making hydrogen happen.”

Mr Ireland also serves as a non-exec director on PlusZero’s board.

Professor Gillian Murray, deputy principal for business and enterprise at Heriot-Watt University, said the new partnership was an “excellent example” of how co-location could drive growth for business through access to innovation and talent.

“We look forward to working in partnership with Logan Energy and PlusZero and building a strong business cluster in Scotland around the future opportunities hydrogen brings to our economy.”

News of the tie-up was also welcomed by energy minister Gillian Martin MSP, who notedsaid: “Scotland has vast natural resources with which we can become world leaders in renewable hydrogen production and export, and the Scottish Government’s Hydrogen Action Plan reaffirms our clear commitment to helping our hydrogen sector grow and prosper.

“We must work collaboratively and innovatively in order to realise the huge potential of hydrogen and partnership is important to accelerate the development of the technology.”