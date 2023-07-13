AFC, Afreximbank close financing for Cabinda refinery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

AFC, Afreximbank close financing for Cabinda refinery

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/07/2023, 11:16 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by VFuelsThe Cabinda refinery makes progress as financing comes in
Picture shows; The Cabinda refinery. Angola. Supplied by VFuels Date; Unknown

Africa Finance Corp. (AFC) and Afreximbank have reached financial close on Gemcorp’s Cabinda oil refinery.

The group will provide a $335 million project financing facility, while the project sponsors are coming up with $138mn, for a total cost of $473mn.

The first phase will have capacity of 30,000 barrels per day, while a second phase would increase this to 60,000 bpd. The first phase will meet around 10% of Angola’s product needs. The bill for the subsequent phases will increase the total cost to around $1 billion.

Gemcorp is developing the refinery project, while Sonangol has a 10% stake. The company took the final investment decision on the Cabinda refinery in October 2020. At the time, Gemcorp said it hoped to begin producing at the plant in 2022. It is now expected that the plant will be ready in 2024.

VFuels reported that plant was making progress last week. The project is “ready for pipe insulation and final testing before nitrogen preservation”, the US company said. It delivered the crude distillation unit (CDU) in 2022 with installation in June that year.

Retaining value

AFC president and CEO Samaila Zubairu the project was “in line with our vision to capture and retain value in the Angolan economy while reducing carbon emissions by eliminating two wasteful voyages involved in exporting crude oil as raw materials and importing it back as refined product”.

He went on to say the plant would create “significant employment opportunities”, while also saving foreign exchange.

“It will create spin-off industries that rely on the output of the refinery thereby boosting the economy and driving long-term economic growth. We look forward to collaborating with stakeholders to continue driving forward the sustainable development of our continent,” Zubairu said.

The work will create more than 1,300 direct and indirect jobs, the statement said. Odebrecht’s OEC is the main engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor.

Financing also came from The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) of South Africa, The Arab Bank for the Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) and Banco de Fomento Angola (BFA).

Professor Benedict Oramah, president and chairman of Afreximbank, said the “establishment of a modular oil refinery in Cabinda will add critical value to Angola’s main commodity and its largest export product”.

“Afreximbank remains committed to playing a vital role in stimulating economic growth on the continent. We look forward to boosting intra-African trade through the supply of refined products from Angola to near markets.”

