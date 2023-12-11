South Africa picks controversial Gazprombank for GTL partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

South Africa picks controversial Gazprombank for GTL partnership

The official said overhauling the gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant was one of the “critical components of PetroSA’s turnaround strategy”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/12/2023, 4:10 pm Updated: 11/12/2023, 4:11 pm
© BloombergCoal delivery trucks queue at a weighbridge at the Goedehoop coal mine, operated by Anglo American Plc, in Mpumalanga, South Africa, on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
South Africa has approved PetroSA’s recommendation to choose Gazprombank to work on the Mossel Bay refinery.

“Cabinet was updated about the process followed by CEF to source partners with requisite technical and financial resources to support PetroSA in bringing the refinery back to full operation. The preferred partner would share in the risk and rewards of reinstatement of the refinery,” said Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

The cabinet’s approval is contingent on reaching a final investment decision (FID), which is due in April 2024.

Mossel Bay stopped processing in 2020, after running out of feedstock. PetroSA is seeking a partner to carry out maintenance of the facility and to provide supplies to resume production.

In the longer term, TotalEnergies’ offshore discoveries at Luiperd and Brulpadda could provide supplies – but only from around 2027-28. This could use PetroSA’s existing offshore infrastructure.

amaBhungane reported that Gazprombank was under consideration in November. The investigative report suggested that PetroSA’s criteria gave the Russian company an advantage.

The US announced sanctions against Gazprombank in early 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Other countries have been slower to impose sanctions, though. South Africa has been more conciliatory to Russia than a number of other states.

Mossel Bay was a major employer, the largest in the Southern Cape, with around 1,800 people.

In November, a number of local reports said Eskom was on course to run out of cash to buy diesel for emergency power generation by the end of 2024. Power demand is high at present, owing to high summer temperatures. If Mossel Bay begins producing more diesel, Eskom would likely be a willing buyer.

