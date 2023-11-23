PetroSA lines up sanctioned Gazprom unit for Mossel Bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

PetroSA lines up sanctioned Gazprom unit for Mossel Bay

Under the tender, the winning bidder would invest around $200 million in the GTL plant and will also provide gas condensate supplies.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
23/11/2023, 7:00 am
© BloombergPipes carrying gas at the Kasimovskoye underground gas storage facility, operated by Gazprom PJSC, in Kasimov, Russia, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
South Africa’s PetroSA has lined up a Gazprom subsidiary to overhaul its Mossel Bay gas-to-liquids (GTL) refinery.

PetroSA set out a tender for the facility in January. Under the criteria it established, state-backed companies were given a clear advantage, according to a report from amaBhungane.

The investigative agency noted that 20 companies had submitted bids but, because of PetroSA’s criteria, 19 were ruled out.

Only Gazprombank’s local subsidiary, GPB Africa & Middle East, remained.

Reporting on the offering, amaBhungane cited leaked documents from the bid evaluation committee, raising concerns around working with Gazprom. It advised PetroSA to hold talks with other bidders, such as Azerbaijan’s Socar and China’s CMEC.

The report went on to cite anonymous sources as saying PetroSA planned to award the work to Gazprombank regardless. The South African company declined to explain its reasoning to amaBhungane and did not respond to a question on whether its tender was specifically designed to favour Gazprombank.

Sanctions and supplies

Under the tender, the winning bidder would invest around $200 million in the GTL plant and will also provide gas condensate supplies.

PetroSA shut Mossel Bay down in 2020 after local supplies ran short. There has been some speculation that the plant could take gas from TotalEnergies’ offshore Luiperd discovery. This, though, is still some years away.

The US government sanctioned Gazprombank in February 2022 and later that year targeted the bank’s board as well. The US has said the bank was “created to serve the financial needs of Russia’s Gazprom”.

Europe has not yet sanctioned the Russian institution. However, a vote earlier this month in the European Parliament called for more pressure, specifically including sanctions on Gazprombank.

AmaBhungane went on to quote from a legal opinion, provided by Centurion Law Group, arguing PetroSA’s decision was valid. US sanctions, the advice said, has only restricted US citizens from transaction with sanctioned entities.

Reputational risk

However, the Centurion opinion did warn that PetroSA faced reputational risk by going ahead with its decision.

South Africa has come under fire in the past over its support for Russia. The docking of the Lady R ship at a naval base caused a diplomatic incident, with allegations flying between the US and South Africa.

Natural Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, speaking at Africa Energy Week last month, said a deal on Mossel Bay was imminent. “We are hoping that before December we will finalise the partnership with whoever agrees to work with us,” amaBhungane quoted him as saying.

The South African cabinet approved a bill recently, which would merge PetroSA with iGas and the Strategic Fuel Fund. Should PetroSA face international ire as a result of its deal with Gazprombank, there is a risk that this would not be contained to the company alone.

