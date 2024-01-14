Dangote celebrates refinery start, despite political clouds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

Dangote celebrates refinery start, despite political clouds

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided Dangote’s headquarters in Lagos on January 4.  
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
14/01/2024, 9:54 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
The Dangote Refinery installs the single train in 2020
Dangote Refinery under construction in 2020

The Dangote Refinery has begun turning out products, despite some difficulties faced recently by the facility’s mastermind.

Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote Group, thanked Nigerian President Bola Tinubu for “his support and making our dream come true”. The start would not have been possible, Dangote said, without Tinubu’s “visionary leadership and prompt attention to details. His intervention at various stages cleared all impediments thereby accelerating the actualisation of the project.”

The Dangote Refinery was officially inaugurated in May 2023, by then president Muhammadu Buhari.

The 650,000 barrel per day plant received its first cargo of crude on December 12. A number of additional deliveries took place, with the sixth cargo last week.

Aliko Dangote has started up the major Dangote Refinery but there are some concerns over an EFCC investigation
Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man

Dangote went on to thank Nigerian National Petroleum Co. (NNPC), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The three state-controlled organisations were “dependable partners” in the works, Dangote said.

The executive went on to express appreciation to the project’s financiers “both local and offshore, who demonstrated a great deal of patience”. Lagos State has also been supportive, Dangote said. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu “has been incredibly proactive in ensuring that the many challenges we encountered in the course of executing this project were quickly resolved”.

As of the time of going to press, neither the president, nor NNPC, nor the governor of Lagos had officially responded to the start of production.

Production has begun with diesel and aviation fuel, according to Dangote. He said products should reach the market this month, following regulatory approval.

Shippers delivered the first six million barrels of crude to the refinery’s two single point moorings (SPMs), 25 km offshore.

The refinery will be able to load 2,900 trucks a day with products for local distribution.

Government relations

While Dangote was eager to express gratitude to the government, there have been some signs of strain.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided Dangote’s headquarters in Lagos on January 4.

A statement from Dangote Group last week said the visit had been over foreign exchange access provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), from 2014 to present.

The EFCC ignored Dangote’s request for clarification. The agency carried out the raid in a “manner that appeared designed to cause us unwarranted embarrassment”.

The company said there had been no allegation of wrongdoing. Dangote is committed to providing all co-operation, it said, and has delivered documents to the agency. “We remain steadfast in our belief in Nigeria’s commitment to the rule of law and its dedication to fostering an environment conducive for investment and value creation”, it said.

Clementine Wallop, senior adviser to political risk consultancy Horizon Engage, noted the start of the refinery was positive for Dangote and Nigeria. However, “the political backdrop in recent weeks has been challenging for the company. We are closely monitoring the relationship between Aliko Dangote, Aso Villa and NNPC. The tone of the statement about the refinery was insightful on this score.”

Wallop continued to say it would be “interesting to see how much crude NNPC supplies to the refinery, and on what schedule”.

Nigerian law enforcement agencies have targeted former head of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele. Under Emefiele, the bank allocated access to US dollars at its discretion.

Agencies have accused Emefiele of a number of crimes since 2022, including financing terrorism.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts