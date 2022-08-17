Supertanker seized after fleeing Nigerian navy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Supertanker seized after fleeing Nigerian navy

Equatorial Guinea’s navy has arrested a VLCC that had fled from Nigeria, after an alleged attempted loading at the Akpo field.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
17/08/2022, 12:10 pm Updated: 17/08/2022, 8:58 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Hunter GroupRed VLCC, with dark bow, seagull flies in foreground
Equatorial Guinea's navy has arrested a VLCC that had fled from Nigeria, after an alleged attempted loading at the Akpo field. Picture shows; The Hunter Freya, a sister ship of the Hunter Idun. Supplied by Hunter Group

Equatorial Guinea’s navy has arrested a VLCC that had fled from Nigeria, after an alleged attempted loading at the Akpo field.

Ship tracking sites report the MV Heroic Idun arrived at Nigeria’s Akpo field on August 8.

On August 9, the tanker issued an alarm saying there had been an attempted boarding, the West Africa Regional Maritime Security Centre (CRESMAO) said. The Marshall Islands-registered tanker said it was 10-15 nautical miles off Akpo.

Side view of FPSO, with yellow and red equipment © Supplied by TotalEnergies
Picture shows; The Akpo FPSO. Nigeria. Supplied by TotalEnergies

The alleged pirate attack was actually the Nigerian Navy seeking clarification on the Heroic Idun’s authority to load, CRESMAO continued.

The Nigerian Navy ordered the vessel to head to the Bonny Fairway Buoy for further checks. The vessel does not appear to have the required loading permit from the Nigerian authorities or permission to be in Nigerian waters.

“The captain of the tanker refused to co-operate and rather altered course towards Sao Tome and Principe,” the agency noted. “The tanker deliberately raised a false alarm to [International Maritime Bureau] IMB that she was under pirate attack.”

Laid up at Luba

Equatorial Guinea stopped the MV Heroic Idun on the afternoon of August 12, offshore the island of Annobon, according to Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue. The navy escorted the vessel to Luba, arriving on August 13.

The vice president said the VLCC was trading in “illegal fuel”. The Nigerian Navy alerted Equatorial Guinea to the tanker’s escape. Equatorial Guinea’s detention of the vessel “is a sign that the only weapon to protect the coasts of the Gulf of Guinea is collaboration between the countries”, he said.

According to Marine Traffic, the ship remains offshore Bioko.

A TotalEnergies representative said the company was not involved. The Heroic Idun did not offload oil at Akpo but was within 10 nautical miles of the FPSO, they confirmed.

The MV Heroic Idun visited Singapore in June, arriving in South Africa in mid-July before heading on to Nigeria.

Norway’s Hunter Group sold the Hunter Idun on July 22. The company did not disclose the identity of the buyer. A report from Splash 247 named DAO Shipping as the owner.

The company and Anglo Eastern, which manages the vessel, have not yet responded to a request for comment. Trader Mercuria has been asked for comment.

Piracy plans

According to IMB, offshore crime in the Gulf of Guinea has receded. The agency reported in July that there were 58 incidents in the first half of the year, with 12 in the Gulf of Guinea.

Dr Ifesinachi Okafor-Yarwood, an academic at St Andrews focused on maritime security, said the false report was damaging for the region and the attempts to combat piracy.

Currently, vessels entering the region must pay the War Risk Insurance Premium. Nigeria, and other states, have invested in offshore security in an attempt to have this premium withdrawn.

“I still think that insurance companies should reconsider the premium. One year is enough to make a decision based on the current realities,” said Okafor-Yarwood.

Updated with TotalEnergies’ comment. 

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts