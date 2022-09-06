Trident signs up Island Innovator rig for Equatorial Guinea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Trident signs up Island Innovator rig for Equatorial Guinea

Trident Energy has signed up a rig from Island Drilling for work offshore Equatorial Guinea.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/09/2022, 11:29 am
Map showing fields offshore Equatorial Guinea
Ceiba and Okume Source: Panoro Energy

The Island Innovator will go to work off West Africa, starting in September or October in 2023. It will provide two firm wells and five optional wells.

If Trident exercises all the options, the work should take around 250 days.

“We are very pleased to be selected by Trident as their first choice to provide drilling services in a market with several available semisubmersibles,” said Island Drilling CEO Roger Simmenes.

“We believe the performance we have shown with the wells in the UK has been noticed. It is our opinion the operators see that it does not always pay off to use the biggest and most expensive rigs. We live for smart solutions and will make sure to deliver beyond expectations.”

Island Drilling warm stacked the Island Innovator rig in early 2020. This will be its third third contract in Africa since reactivation. The rig is currently on its way to South Africa, where it will drill the Gazania well for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas.

Trident acquired the Ceiba and Okume projects in Equatorial Guinea from Hess. It works in the country with Kosmos Energy. Trident focuses on the producing areas, while Kosmos handles exploration.

Extension unlocked

In the second quarter, Trident said it had extended the production-sharing contract (PSC) on Block G. It will now run to the end of 2040. Ceiba had been due to expire in 2029 and Okume in 2034. The block produces around 35,000 barrels per day of oil, down from the 42,000 bpd when Hess sold the asset.

Trident Equatorial Guinea general manager Arthur de Fautereau said the extension gave the company the certainty it needed.

“There are exciting times ahead and we are already preparing a drilling campaign of three deep offshore production wells, scheduled to start by the end of 2023,” de Fautereau said in May. “We estimate the extension will add 19 Mbbls of reserves to the block.”

Trident commissioned a $57 million project in June on upgrading the Okume complex.

